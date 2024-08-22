Irina Slav on energy
Claptrapping
One of the marks of helplessness is the frequent use of a specific word or a group of words to describe a situation you cannot change, which fact…
Aug 22
Irina Slav
Bio of a fuel
On March 1, Chevron shut down two biofuel plants in Iowa and Wisconsin, blaming the EPA for its disappointing revision of biofuel mandates, which, the…
Aug 19
Irina Slav
Theatre of the ridiculous
We humans are creatures of habit.
Aug 15
Irina Slav
Beautifully hackable
On July 1st this year, the FBI issued a private industry notification with the title Expansion of US Renewable Energy Industry Increases Risk of…
Aug 12
Irina Slav
A nutshell called Paris
You know how many of us have been calling for an actual experiment with net zero?
Aug 8
Irina Slav
It's a battery life
About a year ago, the battery of my laptop died.
Aug 5
Irina Slav
Weird stuff
Some weird stuff has been happening in energy and related fields lately.
Aug 1
Irina Slav
July 2024
We told you so
About a year ago, I wrote a post on heat pumps suggesting they weren’t going to live up to the promise and ambitions of their supporters because they…
Jul 29
Irina Slav
Adapt, blathercluckers
Last week marked the peak of what I would loosely translate from Bulgarian as “the July heat”.
Jul 26
Irina Slav
You are what you eat
“CHOW TM contained spun, plaited, and woven protein molecules, capped and coded, carefully designed to be ignored by even the most ravenous digestive…
Jul 24
Irina Slav
Wicked tricksy oil demand
Once upon a time, in a world much simpler than the one we live in now, oil demand was quite easy to predict.
Jul 22
Irina Slav
The 2024 Energy Looney Bin Awards
Hello everyone and welcome to this year’s Energy Looney Bin Awards.
Jul 11
Irina Slav
