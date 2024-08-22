Irina Slav on energy

Home
Notes
NINZ
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Claptrapping
One of the marks of helplessness is the frequent use of a specific word or a group of words to describe a situation you cannot change, which fact…
  
Irina Slav
47
Bio of a fuel
On March 1, Chevron shut down two biofuel plants in Iowa and Wisconsin, blaming the EPA for its disappointing revision of biofuel mandates, which, the…
  
Irina Slav
17
Theatre of the ridiculous
We humans are creatures of habit.
  
Irina Slav
37
Beautifully hackable
On July 1st this year, the FBI issued a private industry notification with the title Expansion of US Renewable Energy Industry Increases Risk of…
  
Irina Slav
26
A nutshell called Paris
You know how many of us have been calling for an actual experiment with net zero?
  
Irina Slav
40
It's a battery life
About a year ago, the battery of my laptop died.
  
Irina Slav
15
Weird stuff
Some weird stuff has been happening in energy and related fields lately.
  
Irina Slav
37

July 2024

We told you so
About a year ago, I wrote a post on heat pumps suggesting they weren’t going to live up to the promise and ambitions of their supporters because they…
  
Irina Slav
31
Adapt, blathercluckers
Last week marked the peak of what I would loosely translate from Bulgarian as “the July heat”.
  
Irina Slav
80
You are what you eat
“CHOW TM contained spun, plaited, and woven protein molecules, capped and coded, carefully designed to be ignored by even the most ravenous digestive…
  
Irina Slav
37
Wicked tricksy oil demand
Once upon a time, in a world much simpler than the one we live in now, oil demand was quite easy to predict.
  
Irina Slav
21
The 2024 Energy Looney Bin Awards
Hello everyone and welcome to this year’s Energy Looney Bin Awards.
  
Irina Slav
42
© 2024 Irina Slav
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture