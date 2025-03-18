Yesterday, I wrote about transition money and just as I scheduled the rather long post for publication, the FT reported that Aviva Investors was walking back its plans to divest from “companies that fail to rein in their carbon emissions sufficiently.” It’s the latest in a whole flock of canaries, if flock is the word, in the, if you’ll excuse the choice of words, coal mine.

The Aviva Investors story is one that we have been seeing increasingly often and there are going to be more such stories, in which companies going all in on lofty decarbonisation goals will “walk them back”, meaning they will do the opposite of what they once said, carried on the wings of ambition towards a horizon promising billions in all new profits. Which turned out to be a mirage.

Realising it’s all a mirage, Aviva is saying things such as “Since defining our climate engagement escalation programme in 2021, the market has evolved substantially” and mumbling about a “very different macro backdrop”, as well as referencing a “broader set of critical sectors, such as aviation, transportation, building materials and industrials”, on which it will focus from now on.

Of course, the company has seasoned the word soup with the assurance that its belief climate change would have “long-term, material impacts on investment performance” remains “unequivocal”, for some reason refusing to tell the FT whether it had actually divested from any of the companies it had previously identified as risky under its decarbonisation scenario, threatening to divest unless they mended their emissiony ways.

The reason this news is significant is that Aviva has been one of the most ambitious decarbonisers in the business world. Look at their targets (the parent company’s): net-zero, supply chain included, by 2040; 60% reduction of the carbon intensity of assets by 2030; and working to make the markets it operates in “climate-ready”, whatever that means. But it sounded nice. That was then. Now, it doesn’t sound so nice.

As admitted by Aviva Investors, “Concerns over energy security and economic recovery have come to the fore, which in turn has had an impact on the regulatory environment and trajectory of national decarbonisation plans.”

Translation — and a pound of nails in the coffin of Net Zero — “We thought the transition would make us money but it didn’t. We’re not doing it any more.” Oh, but get this, activists whose sole purpose for existence is forcing companies to divest from oil and gas, lamented the pullback, issuing the stark, dramatic and otherwise impressive warning that “Aviva is very close to losing its crown by not following through on its promise to drop companies that shun the energy transition.” I guess Aviva realised the crown wasn’t made of gold, after all.

QED moment: UBS blames Credit Suisse acquisition as it delays climate targets by a decade

Share