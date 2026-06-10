It would be quite safe to say that the last few months have shown us new heights in intelligence insulting but heights are never final, it seems, and the insults are set to continue in multiple directions. One such direction that has remained outside the spotlight so far is the direction towards sustainable aviation fuels. Remember those? They were supposed to help rid the air transport industry from that heavy dependence on hydrocarbons. And what better time to double down on SAFs than an oil crisis, right? Of course not.

“We are calling ​for the eSAF ​mandate to be postponed ‌until ⁠eSAF is actually available,” the CEO of easyJet told media in March and I can only imagine what it was like for him to have to structure and utter such a statement. This is what I mean by insults to intelligence: the EU is mandating that airlines use a certain amount of SAFs in their fuel for climate change purposes. There is nowhere near enough SAF volumes for those mandates. But, of course, this is no concern of Brussels’. The mandates will stay. And there’s an emissions trading scheme extension to air travel looming over us. It’s fun.