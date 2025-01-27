The wind power industry is in trouble. For illustration, look no further than the UK. A few days ago, low winds brought the country’s output to less than 1% of total generation. Right now, the UK grid regulator is preparing to start throwing cash at wind turbine operators because the next named storm is coming and it will bring strong winds — likely much stronger than is healthy for grid balance.

Meanwhile, in Germany, total wind capacity additions for last year hit 14 GW or 2,400 turbines but at the same time the country is facing a future of coal for longer, to balance the grid. Reports are using the word “may” but we all know they actually mean “will” because you can’t have an unbalanced grid.

Wind turbine developers’ shares are down because of Trump’s anti-wind offensive and quite likely to stay down because there is no way in Heaven or Hell the EU can compensate for U.S. impairments — not when it’s scraping the barrel with the subsidy cash, which it is.

Electric utilities, on the other hand, are having the time of their lives. Because Trump has given them a free “Get out of the death spiral” ticket and is about to boost their overall profits by prioritising energy supply security. Because this security will come from baseload generation and electric utilities have a big presence in baseload generation.

Here’s a taste from Siemens Energy’s supervisory board chairman: “Think about the data centers, artificial intelligence, we have waiting times now on large gas turbines. Actually, customers are coming and saying, hey can I make a reservation and I’ll pay you for a reservation? Just think about that. It hasn’t happened for a long time,” Joe Kaeser told CNBC. Utilities are going to make billions from the AI rush and from Trump’s security quest. And they’ll slowly and quietly pull out of wind and try to forget they were ever there at all.

