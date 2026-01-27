Per Reuters’ Ron Bousso: “Europe’s offshore wind pact is a hedge against US gas reliance” because “Wind power has long been the cornerstone of Northern Europe’s strategy to slash its fossil fuel dependency, with onshore and offshore wind generating 19% of EU electricity in 2025, according to industry group WindEurope. Yet the region currently operates only about 37 GW of offshore wind across 13 countries, meaning the planned 100 GW expansion would profoundly reshape Europe’s power market.”

According to Fros: Damn right it will “profoundly reshape” Europe’s power market (if all that 100 GW gets built). It will be a real-life Hellraiser production sans the spectacular makeup.