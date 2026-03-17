Per Bloomberg: “German and French prices have been much more resilient than natural gas to the turmoil caused by the war in the Middle East, declining last week despite a surge in oil. High energy prices four years ago caused a deep inflationary shock that lasted years, but this time the continued investment in solar panels and wind turbines is helping to blunt any major price shocks.”

According to Fros: Well, that’s it, then. Europe Has Done It. Why the panic/emergency talks/price cap discussions in Brussels, then? Funny, that.