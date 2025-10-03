Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Fately's avatar
Bob Fately
1d

It strikes me that the leftists who believe folks like governor hair gel are worthy of anything other than dishonor and disapproval for their generally reprehensible behaviors have very short attention spans and, perhaps are incapable of critical thinking...which itself tells me the educational system the left has infested for decades has done their desired job to a great degree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
1d

Brilliant Irina! Yes Newscom is the original frog mouth exemplar in America and now his frog breath is creating a fog of subliminal anger among Californians. His bad breath will continue to sour the political environment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Irina Slav
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture