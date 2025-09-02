Those of you who have watched Clarkson’s Farm would certainly remember Jeremy’s fight with the local council about building a restaurant to offer food exclusively sourced from nearby farms. Those who haven’t watched it, do.

Anyway, the council’s main objection to the restaurant project was the fact that the Clarkson farm was located in an “area of outstanding natural beauty” that should not be marred by things like parking lots and, if you could believe it, light pollution because one councillor enjoyed looking at the stars in the evening — I’m not even paraphrasing.

The council won against Clarkson — and presumably so did nature (and stargazers). But had it been a solar installation that he proposed instead of a restaurant, the council would’ve probably had absolutely no objections to the destruction of that area of outstanding natural beauty. Because, you see, solar panels are not just a source of totally reliable and very green electricity.

Amazingly, they are also great for biodiversity. So great, in fact, that there are three times as many birds around certain solar farms than there are around your average crop field. The conclusion is obvious: build more solar, save more birds. Food is not a priority and anyway, solar only requires a tiny fraction of arable land. Believe me, I know how it sounds and yet these are all genuine claims. Let’s do some examinatory work.