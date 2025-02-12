Another day, another brilliant idea in the EU. The Brussels brain trust is considering introducing a price cap on gas because the benchmark has soared so high it’s becoming really uncomfortable.

Per the FT, “European natural gas prices traded at the highest in more than two years this week, in part because of low temperatures and a lack of wind that has hampered renewable energy production. They are between three and four times higher than in the US, providing a critical handicap to European companies.”