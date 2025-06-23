Another week, another oil shock that I can’t leave undiscussed, not after I spent the better part of my Sunday afternoon reading news, which I avoid doing over the weekend for self-preservation reasons. But I couldn’t resist it. Who could, except normal people?

Anyway, we all heard the news. The U.S. joined the Middle Eastern fray, after luring poor oil traders into a false sense of security with some sort of new sanctions on Iran, and now Iran’s threatening to close Hormuz. Just a few days ago, it was a highly unlikely eventuality, with my favourite tribe, media commentators, pumping up the authority with the argument that Iran stands to lose the most because it exports its oil via that strait and that China won’t allow it because it would suffer the most, losing cheap Iranian crude. In the same breath, the commentariat also mocked the actual risk to physical supply because the U.S. Fifth Fleet is there and it will make a quick job of reopening the strait.

My dear commentators, did you somehow miss the increased outgoing tanker traffic from Iran? Or did you forget your own reports about China stockpiling crude and what very bad things this suggested for the state of its economy? Ultimately, did you accidentally forget to pick up your brains from the dry cleaners? I know, I’m shooting pointless questions into the void but the void is in for a massive reality check. About time, too. Per the latest reports, tankers are U-turning in the Strait of Hormuz.