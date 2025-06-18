You know how even the most delicious food can become disgusting if you keep eating it and nothing else? Since life is unfair, it’s the same with entertainment, especially when we’re talking about the dubious entertainment that the net-zero crowd offers.

This week alone, the media have spewed such an amount of transitional narrative with such brightly visible traces of reality that it was really hard to pick what to pick on today. So I’ll pick on them all, beginning with the UK because it’s been really annoying lately.

The UK’s government is on a quest to kill natural gas by blaming it, and only it, for high electricity prices. If only we didn’t set electricity prices based on gas but on solar and wind, people would pay much, much less, the song goes. This week, said song was covered by the FT’s editorial board, which probably moonlights as energy ministry experts or advisers because they’re really great at contradicting themselves.