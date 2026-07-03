(Audio version will be added tomorrow.)

As Europe cuts purchases of U.S. liquefied gas for price reasons and Citi forecasts Brent will fall to $60 because Hormuz is fine, I thought this could be a good time to take a break from the increasingly deranged world of energy and talk a bit about football. Feel free to call it soccer, I don’t mind.

So, the FIFA World Cup is in full swing and, I have to say, it has been quite a pleasant surprise in some ways. Small teams, some of them participating in the Cup for the first time, are winning hearts and minds, for example, and that goes a long way towards restoring faith in humanity. Regrettably, in other ways it has confirmed some deep suspicions. Double standards, for one, are alive and well, and technology hasn’t helped with minimising them, at all. Also, side note, there’s something deeply wrong with Adidas, which chose to advertise its products with a colour choice featuring bright blue and bright pink.

First the good news. Millions seem to have fallen in love with the small teams that made their first appearance at a World Cup. I did, too. With all the boring old Europeans, Brazil, and Argentina all present for another circus performance, a lot of us went full-underdog and cheered the teams that had zero chance to make it past the group stage. And lo and behold, not one but two did make it. Cabo Verde and Congo made it all the way to the knockout stage. Now, what lesson can we draw from this? Well, I’d say it’s the lesson that a lot of people are tired of watching the greats and would like a change, please.

Speaking of the greats, two of these left covered in shame as they should have. Germany and the Netherlands, unlike Morocco and Paraguay, did not make it past the group stage. The mood among viewers appeared to be of the “Good riddance” variety. England made it, barely, and so did Belgium, alas. I hope non-European, non-South American teams finally learn that the Euro majors can spend 2/3 of a game napping and then score three goals in quick succession. I mean, really. Don’t fall for the nap, guys.

What else did we learn? Oh, yes, Portugal is the EU of football teams, but with competence that I only acknowledge grudgingly. Think about it: the whole team plays for one person and one person only. Said person should have retired already because everyone’s fed up with his antics, but he hasn’t because he can do nothing else but score goals with the support of nine other people. Portugal has no team. It has a president and everyone does what he wants them to do.

Speaking of, we come to the double standards and tech. The video assistant referee system was supposed to make games fairer. Instead, it made them more robustly unfair. Croatia had a goal against Portugal cancelled by the VAR. So did Uzbekistan. Cristiano forbid that anyone should stand a chance against Portugal.

I hear goal cancellation has been popular at this World Cup and I say “hear” because most of the games are broadcast in the middle of the night my time. Someone seems to have got a taste for tech-assisted manipulation. Not at all reminiscent of oil markets and life in a parallel reality of wishful thinking. Funny how the analogies just force themselves into the conversation.

The other lesson we, the people, could learn from this World Cup is actually a lesson that someone else needs to learn, namely politicians. And the lesson is this: the more you force something down people’s throats, the more they will rebel against it and the more they will like something else even if — that’s the most interesting part — they didn’t like that second thing to begin with.

To continue with the Portugal example (Yes, I dislike them intensely. They are led by a sociopath.), a football-fan friend and I had the following conversation this morning:

Me: Oh, so Portugal eliminated Croatia. Not that I’m grieving for Croatia but who’s next?

Her: Spain.

Me: Well crap. We’ll have to support Spain.

Her: Yeah, [redacted]. We’ll have to support Spain.

It should be clear that neither of us is a big fan of Spain. Or Croatia, for that matter. But in a game that features Portugal as one side, we will always be for the other side. Needless to say, we’re not the only ones, which, perhaps rather circuitously, brings me to the news report that no fewer than 50 British MPs are trying (link from The Guardian) to ban a Russian cartoon from being broadcast in the country.

“Masha and the Bear” has been a massive success for at least 15 years and I know this because my own daughter was instantly hooked on it when she was a toddler. I, as a mother, hated Masha with a vengeance for what she did to poor Bear, but “soft power” and “propaganda”? Please. We know what will happen, right? The number of Masha fans in the UK will explode, of course, in line with Newton’s third law of motion, just like audience support for mistreated football teams rose proportionately to the unfair referee support for favoured teams.

International football championships tend to mimic international politics. It has been this way for at least 30 years. Big fish get all the love and support of supposedly unbiased rule-setters and enforcers. Little fish get pushed out unless they are so fiercely good even the referee propping-up can’t stop them and yes, I am referring to the Bulgarian team from the 1994 World Cup.

Back then, everyone loved us, football nobodies, for eliminating some of the greatest teams in the world. The thing is that we, regular humans, may acknowledge power, be it political or sports, but we also tend to get a bit annoyed by that power when it is being wielded unjustly or excessively, with double standards on open display because, really, what can anyone do about it? A risky assumption, I’d say.

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