Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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BobF's avatar
BobF
3h

While I have learned nothing from soccer itself (mostly because I don't watch it and have no interest - sue me) to me it seems a major benefit of FIFA happening in the US is the reaction of fans who have come to see that the America they were told about by their betters in the "fair and balanced" media is nothing like what they wre told...the video shorts of innumerable fans extolling places like Buccee's and Chic fil-A and, well, just about everywhere implies they will take their learned reality back to friends and family - perhaps pushing the pendulum a teensy bit further to the conservative side of things and away from the PR machine of the globalist master class.

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les's avatar
les
3h

We need to ban "Masha and the bear".

Are these MPs idiots or do they practice at being complete morons? Sadly like you say you couldn't make this up.

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