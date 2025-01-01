Highlights of the Podcast

00:10 - Introduction

02:04 - Theme: Energy Coexistence

06:42 - Discussion on Energy Transition

13:22 - Global Perspectives

21:12 - Renewable Energy and Criticism

34:48 - Granholm's Long, Strange Trip at DOE

36:13 - “You are the carbon they want to reduce”

37:04 - World's Coal Demand at Record High in 2024, IEA Says

39:31 - ANDREW NEIL: Ed Miliband's Net Zero mania isn't just a threat to energy security. It's making us so reliant on China, he's now a threat to national security

47:08 - Biden Admin Grants California to ban new car gas sales by 2035

48:27 - Biden Erects Another Last-Minute Roadblock To Trump’s Energy Dominance Agenda

49:46 - Azerbaijan-brokered deal to keep gas flowing to EU via Ukraine fails

53:07 - Legal and Constitutional Challenges

59:00 - Closing Remarks

Transcript

What is _Energy Coexistence

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:10] Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Energy Realities podcast with our international panel. But we're minus one of the international personalities today. Irina Slav is sitting in front of the fire, apparently drinking mulled wine and cuddling at glass. So Irina having your mulled wine.

Stuart Turley [00:00:31] And here's her picture right here.

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:35] Hopefully she's listening in and laughing at us. So we today we have David Blackmon, who's at home in Texas. Hi, David. How are you?

David Blackmon [00:00:45] I'm just so happy to be here. I slept like two hours last three days, so I'm a little hoarse, but getting better, I think.

Tammy Nemeth [00:00:55] Or have you been sick or.

David Blackmon [00:00:57] Yeah, just that's all stopped up. And, you know, I'm having a hard.

Tammy Nemeth [00:01:02] Time of year.

Stuart Turley [00:01:03] Yes. What are the fingers taped up for? Did somebody hit you in the nose?

David Blackmon [00:01:08] Well, I. Got a little rash going on. I'm just. Don't get rid of it.

Stuart Turley [00:01:12] Don't scratch the cat.

Tammy Nemeth [00:01:16] Yeah. And we have Stu Turley. Who are you in Texas today? Or Oklahoma?

Stuart Turley [00:01:21] I'm actually in Oklahoma at the lake house. And I had a I bought a backhoe and it came some assembly required. And I am so score I can barely move. I did not understand that some assembly acquired was her only an event so.

Tammy Nemeth [00:01:43] Assembly required with a backhoe. my God.

Stuart Turley [00:01:46] Yeah I know more about that backhoe than I care to, but it's going to be a lot of fun. I got a bunch

David Blackmon [00:01:52] Bicycle together anymore.

Tammy Nemeth [00:01:55] Yeah, it's good to build a bunker. Need that in Oklahoma, just in case. What if a tornado comes through. Right?

Stuart Turley [00:02:00] Absolutely. You bet.

David Blackmon [00:02:02] Tornadoes and atom bombs.

Tammy Nemeth [00:02:04] That's right. Absolutely. And number three, today is me, Tammy Nemeth, and I'm here in the UK appreciating another great day in Britain. So today we're talking about Energy Coexistence. And the inspiration for today's topic is a piece that came out, I think it was about last week in Project Syndicate, of all places, where two individuals were arguing that or they submit the the the position that the energy transition isn't happening the way they want it to. So they need to change the name to energy coexistence. So that's the sort of theme for today's conversation. What exactly does energy coexistence mean? And David, let's start with you. What do you think it means?

David Blackmon [00:02:58] Okay. Well, it means exactly what we've been saying on this show since its inception, which is that we're going to need more of everything and that each energy source has its role to play in our society going forward. But the demand is rising so rapidly because all of our inventions, which are wonderful inventions, AI and gadgetry and all this high technology, everything they invent requires more and more energy. And all the data centers that power the A.I. are multiplying very rapidly all across the Western world and I'm sure in Asia and Africa as well. And you have to, you know, you have to provide 24 seven reliable, affordable electricity to them. And so with the rise in demand and it's not just those things. It's it's Bitcoin mining, it's recharging the batteries of electric automobiles is a major drain now, and it's only going to grow bigger as EVs get more and more market share, assuming that happens. And even if you replace EVs with hydrogen technology, well, that hydrogen technology is also going to be a power of something people haven't thought about yet, I think. And and so you just have to have more and more energy. Already in the United States, we see these big tech companies like Microsoft and Apple and Google, and you just take them off. They're all trying to secure proprietary sources of 24 seven power generation, and they're not trying to get it from windmills and solar panels combined with three hour cycle time lithium batteries. They're doing it by extending the life of coal fired power plants, extending the like life of Three Mile Island and other nuclear power plants. And in the longer term, contracting with, you know, companies trying to develop modular nuclear facilities and in the nearer term. They're also planning to build a lot of new natural gas fired power plants. And so, you know, these these people, these central planners like like Jennifer Granholm and at the Department of Energy and in this crazy, insane Biden administration, which, thank God, is about to go out of power, you know, they're frustrated because the transition is not happening according to plan, just as we all know and many others predicted it wouldn't. It couldn't. It just defies the laws of physics and thermodynamics. And, you know, those things matter. They're lost. They're not suggestions. And so, yeah, we're all going to have to coexist. We're going to have to limit, I think, the dissemination of wind and solar because, you know, that is causing costs to increase on our power grids and make it making it harder and harder for grid managers to maintain reliability. And we're just going to have to find ways to, you know, assuming the science continues to say that carbon emissions are this big problem, we're going to have to find ways to reduce those out of existing technologies rather than all this pine sky nonsense with renewables that we have unfortunately have thrown away trillions of dollars on already. And reality, which is the theme of our podcast, is prevailing.

Tammy Nemeth [00:06:42] Yes. And and it's interesting that this this article in Project Syndicate, which tends to be quite left of center. It was written by two professors from NYU, once emeritus, and one is still teaching there. But they made a really interesting point that I'll have. I have this quote here where they said, one option faced with this reality is to ignore the evidence and press ahead. And this is what we have the U.K. in Canada, in the European Union and in the former Biden administration. It's like just ignore the evidence. Press ahead with this. But they also make the case that in doing so, like in in these different energy policies, you can't have it come at the cost of energy sufficiency and reliability or energy security. And I think this is where they're starting to realize that energy security is kind of important. And if you if you're investing in all of these sort of unreliable means of energy production here, we're speaking primarily about electricity. But when you have energy flowing through the entire economy, if you're taking vehicles and making them unreliable and everything else, it becomes an issue. And I think you really hit the nail on the head when you talk about things like what Norway's thinking. We don't want to do interconnections anymore because it makes things expensive. And when they talk about energy security, they often say, well, you know, if we have our own wind and solar, then we're not we don't have to rely upon the energy prices being set by the international oil industry or something, you know, from OPEC or whatever. Which is such a a red herring because now you're you're swapping one dependency for another, which is China. You know, and I think that there was a study released by the conservatives in the U.K., which really doesn't say much, but they said that the U.K. energy transition will create jobs, 170,000 jobs in China.

David Blackmon [00:08:58] Yeah. China. Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:09:00] In China.

David Blackmon [00:09:00] All that.

Tammy Nemeth [00:09:02] Stu What do you think about coexistence, this new narrative that they're they're trying to float out their energy, coexistence instead of energy realities.

Stuart Turley [00:09:16] Over the last four years, I have been taking notes with a crayon. And over that time period, we have found that the more money, because David has nailed it, fiscal responsibility and physics matter to energy. It could care less about Republican donkey. It could care less if you're a left wing UK. It doesn't matter if you're a German chancellor tearing down your country. Physics and fiscal responsibility matter. In. The more money we have spent on renewable wind and solar, the more fossil fuels we've had. We've had 4 or 5 articles come out across the. King Coal is still alive. And it's like the Monty Python. And I love Monty Python. Absolutely. I'm not quite dead yet is absolutely the theme for King Coal. And we had that a while ago on the energy reality podcast, the theme of Monty Python. And on a side note, I did get to sit next to John Cleese for about 2.5 hours. He does not breathe. He has gills. He absolutely is the funniest man on the planet and I never heard him even breathe anyway. That being said, the more money in it, like the Scottish trees. The Scottish trees. You've heard me say this before. They're wind turbines. The wind turbine takes power to turn the turbine to get it to enough speed in order to get electricity generating. They've been using diesel powered to run those turbines, to get them to run wind, which is fossil fuels, which then turns around and then they cut down 14 million trees in order to put. This is not how fiscal responsibility is designed.

David Blackmon [00:11:27] No. You make a great point about energy security. Okay. Tammy, I think made that point, too. And we saw that shift. And we're talking about a shift in the narrative today. But we saw a shift begin away from this virtue signaling over ESG metrics towards more concerns about energy security early in 2023. And I'll never forget, it was during the Ceraweek conference when all the executives come in to Houston and they make their presentations and executive after executive talked about we're going to dedicate more of our budget now to go back to our core business of oil and gas or nuclear or coal or whatever company they were with. We're going to cut back on all this virtue signaling about ESG, and we're going to go back to making money with our core business. Because why? Because we need to focus on energy security for the country and for the world. And all this focus on all these other things, these ancillary ciliary, non-profitable renewable ventures, we're causing a diminution in energy security everywhere. And it was most obvious in Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But it's also becoming the spin the United States and other parts of the world. And, you know, the fact of the matter is you do energy security as national security. And I think everybody's learned that lesson now. And so the world is kind of returning back to more of a market based approach, despite the best efforts of all these central planners in the Western world. And and that's all starting to show up in election results all across Europe at this point. Even in Germany, you know.

Tammy Nemeth [00:13:22] Well.

David Blackmon [00:13:24] Hopefully in Germany it is.

Tammy Nemeth [00:13:26] And it isn't like I think America has been the real bellwether on this. And the country that probably is most able to say no to this nonsense and the absurdities. Whereas in Europe, even though because of how the parties are distributed in every country, there is like usually a minimum of 5 or 6, probably seven parties, if not more. And so then you get a fragmented parliamentary system, which then even if conservatives get a get a majority, what's a majority out of, you know, 7 or 8 parties. And then you have the anti-democratic idea that you can just ban a party because you don't like it. Like what's happening in Germany. You know, they can throw whatever they want to say about the AfD, the alternative for Deutschland. And usually none of those accusations actually stand up to much scrutiny. And the fact that Romania now is they they rejected that election outcome excuse me. And they're not going to hold another election until March.

David Blackmon [00:14:33] Whoops. So I felt earlier this morning.

Stuart Turley [00:14:36] I love her. And in here.

David Blackmon [00:14:38] Well, I'd like the . But she's right about what's been happening in Europe and them denying the ability of these conservative parties, even when they prevail in an election, they don't allow them all the rest of the parties going up and refuse to enable them to form a majority government in the parliament and in the US. Of course we don't. We have a two party system and so election will result.

Stuart Turley [00:15:05] In a one party system in the US. David I'm sorry, one party.

David Blackmon [00:15:09] Or it's a unique party system, but we pretend we have two parties. Yes, we certainly have a difference in outlook between presidential candidates of the two parties. And in recent elections we didn't so much in 2008 or 2012, but we have the last three elections. And that's because the Republican Party has become essentially the populist party in this country now, instead of, you know, just a wing of the Democratic Party, which it had functioned as for so long anyway. I'm sorry, Stu, I interrupted you a minute ago.

Stuart Turley [00:15:46] No. Tammy, I hope you're okay. You look great. You absolutely are doing great. One of the fun things I put out on my podcast this morning was I put out. Let's see here it was without natural gas rising. Regimes will change. And I've been talking with several folks around the world. We have Chancellor Shultz, who has been begging Putin. He's had three calls with Putin saying, I want Nord Stream turned back on. He's trying to figure it out. He's realize he shut down his nuclear plants. He's now trying to negotiate. You has as Tammy before she had her fixation and Darth Maul there. I'm not sure if this next clip is Tammy in her office or if this is Chancellor Schultz realizing that his decisions on energy are about to cause a regime change in Germany. We have I believe here he is, Chancellor Schultz, causing self-inflicted pain. So not only did this the squirrel, not the burn lower, he then goes over and says, wait a minute, the broom fell on me. Isn't that great? What a great squirrel. So did you just call that? I just call Chancellor Schulz a squirrel. I believe I did.

Tammy Nemeth [00:17:23] Squirrels are squirrels are too cute for Chancellor Schultz.

Stuart Turley [00:17:27] Okay. But the bottom line is, we have Germany, we have New York, we have New Jersey, we have California. And sometimes the U.K. are doing these kind of things. And since Tammy was drinking, she's not going to get dinged for that comment. So we have countries that are not listening to the fiscal physics and fiscal responsibility of this and regime change. What we're finding is in even in Syria, Assad is now in Russia. And the reason that Assad was taken out was because he did not allow a pipeline to go through so that it would continue to change. To trade in the Petro dollar is the reason he is taken out. I will go on record on saying that.

David Blackmon [00:18:21] And who organized the taking out?

Stuart Turley [00:18:25] Well, considering the new the new ISIS leader in Syria has been in communication and this is off of a gentleman that I trust, Tony Segura has posted out that the President Biden excuse me, President Obama has been in contact with this gentleman since 2009 and is now the new leader in ISIS in Syria. I'll let it go from there.

David Blackmon [00:19:01] Yeah.

Tammy Nemeth [00:19:03] And they've now the U.S. has now removed the bounty on his head.

David Blackmon [00:19:06] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:19:07] Imagine that. And it's all because of the pipeline. I've got about four more podcasts coming up with George McMillan, and he and I are talking about how the Asia area is all about pipelines, and it's about how the United States has tried to corner in cheap Russian natural gas, which is stupid. Why don't you work with them? You know, why don't why don't we all let everybody in? This is. My opinion. Let's let everybody have the lowest cost power that they can possibly get in trade with each other and the world will be a better place. Wow. What's up with that noise?

Tammy Nemeth [00:19:57] That's a good point.

David Blackmon [00:19:59] I have a theory. About all that, but I'm not going to say it on this show anyway. Go ahead, Tammy. Okay.

Tammy Nemeth [00:20:03] I was going to just kind of link back to what you had been saying, David, about, you know, all these new energy demands with the eye centers and how they these large corporations are wanting reliable 24 seven energy. So they're buying their own means of production, whether it's they're going to build their own natural gas plant or whatever. But on the other hand, these are major corporations that have to deal with despite what happened at Ceraweek, they still have to deal with a lot of these ESG metrics or whatever virtue signal or whatever. So then what they do is they invest in unreliable energy for the rest of us, so they have a reliable energy for their data centers and the other data centers in order to monitor everything that we're doing at a nice reduced rate for them. And then they pay to have unreliable energy for the rest of us so they can virtue signal about how green they are. So it's just another one of these kind of for the lesser people, we can have unreliable energy. But for those very important tech companies, they get reliable energy.

David Blackmon [00:21:12] Well, and it's going to create ultimately and I think it probably already is. I've seen articles about the concern that ultimately you're going to tie up so much investment capital and there's not an infinite amount of that in the energy space with these corporate demands. There's not going to be interconnected into the grid. Yeah. That you're going to end up harming reliability on the power grid that houses all the homes in a given state. I know our lieutenant governor in Texas is quite concerned about that. And there's probably going to be some legislation considered in this next session in the legislature to try to regulate all that. I just don't know that the Texas legislature, frankly, has the intellectual power to really understand how properly to do that. We'll see. But it is a concern, and I think it's a very valid one because, you know, there's just it's a pie of of financial capital available to the power generation sector that a larger and larger percentage of it is now going to these corporate needs. And, you know, it's just it's it's going to become a real problem in the United States and I assume in Canada and in Europe as well.

Tammy Nemeth [00:22:30] Well, I know that this is one of your stories that you're going to talk about. But one of the the developments that hasn't really slowed down is the desire for climate disclosures and full on environmental social governance disclosures. And that's asking for all kinds of additional information on a company's financial statements. And because it's included in a financial statement, there's various legalities that are that are tied to that. And the European Union has gone the farthest the fastest with their corporate social, I don't know, some something. It's C, D, D, and it's it's these disclosures and it's there's 12 volumes of aspects that companies have to deal with, whether there's I think four related to energy, three related to the social part and modern slavery and all that kind of stuff. And then a couple on governance and then some general sustainability ones. And Qatar has said if you're going to make us fill out all this information to trade with you, which will cost us at least 5% on, you know, what we're shipping to you, we're not going to ship you LNG anymore. So and Canada just released on Friday its climate and sustainability disclosure standard. That's based on the international one. So it's like, what are you guys doing now? I think more companies like Qatar need to push back and say, you know what? No, we don't want to do this. It's it's a waste of time. It's costly. It's expensive. Why should we be doing this? Yeah. I'm sorry, I your your your article there, David.

David Blackmon [00:24:23] No, no, that's fine. That's fine. I mean, I got plenty of other stuff to talk about, and let's just keep on that, you know, cut our energy. It is a national oil and gas company and has a lot more freedom operating where they do to say things like that. And the point I made in the piece I wrote this morning about this is that corporate leaders in the United States are not going to have the either the ability or the political will to do that. Unfortunately, I mean, the obviously the best response. From a global perspective to that EU measure, which is impossible to honestly fulfill by a corporation. You can't trace all that. You don't know what what is happening throughout your entire supply chain of issues like that is to all stand up and say, No, we're not going to do it. I'm not going to comply with it. You want our gas, then you just need to rescind that. And if everybody did that, then it would go away pretty quick. British Europe needs the gas, the cut, our energy as they're situated. You know, I think if they want to give up the EU market, that's fine with them because they have bigger markets to pursue in Asia and Africa. So it's just it's not a big deal to them. But US companies are going to it's assuming Qatar holds firm. Then they're going to see a vacuum developing in the European market. They're all going to want to access that. So they're going to, you know, bend the knee and say, gosh, well, we'll create a whole new department within our company and we're going to virtue signal to you guys and we're going to pretend we can trace all this and we're going to add it to our sustainability report. It's going to be wonderful and flowery, and we'll have unicorns and fairy dust associated with it. I'll be great just so they can get a share of that market. And if it costs them 5%, well, you know, that's not really a big deal. They're making 40% profit. And so, you know, it just means you're never going to get unity beyond that. And that's why a long winded way around to explaining why these basically socialist, communist central planners at the EU and not just there but in other Western countries are able to do these things. And so they'll get compliance and they'll keep getting their gas and then they'll just meet next year and consider an even more onerous proposal to lay on the corporate world, knowing that the costs are going to just be borne by average ratepayers in these other countries for the higher cost of their fuel for power generation. And it's a vicious cycle that unfortunately, I don't think. You know, unless these these more conservative political parties are able to assume, actually assume power in these European countries is ever going to stop.

Tammy Nemeth [00:27:18] Yeah. And then there's there's the whole inertia of bureaucracy that doesn't necessarily want to bring changes to how this is operating. There's so many vested interests in this now, especially in the EU. Stu, what do you think? But it all.

Stuart Turley [00:27:34] I think that people are tired of having energy policies shoved down their throat. And I feel that there is a global awakening that is going to be happy for 2025. I'm disappointed the wars aren't already over. I made a mistake. I thought they'd be over by now. Here we are on the 23rd and I thought I'd already be over. But I think that I have a video and I think this video is very, very how I think the world feels coming into 2025. So put yourself in this guy's position here, okay? That we've lived through a tough several, four years. Let's take a look at him. And I love his reaction. He's upside down. And he just. All right. We're in 2025. Here we go. So, yes, he just has a car wreck. He's driving down he's minding his own business in pain. But, you know, it was years. I think that Cutter, the prince said that the scope one stupidity or the scope one scope two, scope three, it would have cost him. Why would I want to give up 4 or 5% of my profits back to the EU? The EU leaders are troglodytes. They absolutely think they can club their way through life and and it's not going to bite them in the bonkers. Guess what? It's about bite them in the bonkers. Can I say bonkers on this podcast.

David Blackmon [00:29:31] Or officially a free word here?

Stuart Turley [00:29:33] Okay. You know, I got Demonetized the other day for saying something and it was pretty funny. But you know, when you sit back, I like being demonetized because it means I'm actually speaking the truth when I don't swear. So the, the the important thing is, is that we as humanity need to let everybody do their own thing. Okay. You want to go do your own thing? Go do your own thing. But be fiscally responsible. And follow the laws of physics. David has said that so well for so long and wind turbines and solar have their place. I'm going to be the first to admit. I think, David, your comments just a minute ago are very important because we're going to see energy, racism, if you would. And I said that energy, racism for the underprivileged folks, because the air data centers that have the money will create microgrids and they will use nuclear and then they will use whatever they can and they will have the abilities to create their own microgrids. And in their microgrids, they're going to be better off financially. Right now in Iran, there is an energy crisis going on. The energy. Two days ago on Saturday, the energy minister had to make a decision of either natural gas going to people's homes to heat it or putting power to the power plant. And so you're seeing that not only is there natural gas problems in, you know, Iran, you've got them in all across the EU coming around the corner. And then you have the UK. And I love your with Tammy, your comment with Norway just a little bit ago. Oops, we don't want an interconnect. It's really stupid to have that. Interconnect interconnects are the dumbest thing on the planet. I don't understand why people spend billions because for every mile you go that way you lose a certain amount of energy and that's just more energy you got to put into that pipe. It does not physically, fiscally make sense.

Tammy Nemeth [00:31:59] But, you know, the United States and now Canada are investing so much into interconnections. And I like you say, it's it's a huge waste of money. And quite often. Go ahead.

Stuart Turley [00:32:12] I ask you your opinion. What from a Canadians viewpoint, Tim you're you're half Canadian, half UK. What do you think of Trump in two things he said he's going to reclaim the Panama Canal, which I think is actually hilarious. And then he says also that he's going to annex Canada in his trolling of Trudeau was absolutely hilarious when he says, Gov, do you want to be the governor? Go ahead. You know, I think that was hilarious. What do you think?

Tammy Nemeth [00:32:43] Well, as a Canadian, I believe in our sovereignty and I appreciate the trolling. Justin Trudeau is not the best prime minister Canada's ever had.

Stuart Turley [00:33:00] Nope.

Tammy Nemeth [00:33:00] Yeah, I think trolling is, is is funny, but Canada needs to remain sovereign because then we get pulled into with you guys have a bad government like you just had four years of, then we'd be pulled into that nonsense too. So yeah, somebody has got to. I heard a comedian this morning call. What was it? Mexico snowmen or something like that. And that's referring to Canada. It was I can't remember Now is really funny, though. Let's move on to the to the news articles.

Stuart Turley [00:33:39] Okay. There you go. It is seen as a

David Blackmon [00:33:42] To Robert de Monaco. Thank you for chiming in. Okay. Good morning.

Stuart Turley [00:33:50] We love Robert.

David Blackmon [00:33:52] He's right about solar panels.

Stuart Turley [00:33:55] Good for some, good for satellites. And wherever you can't run a line, Robert. I've got solar panels where I don't want to pay $5,000 to run a power line. So there is a reason for them. I love this by definition for our podcast listeners, by definition, half of all people are dumber than average. Energy makes that most apparent. I couldn't agree more. We have Gayle. Welcome Gayle. Canada is Arctic Mexico. Holy smokes, Gayle, with your permission, I'm going to steal that one that is absolutely steal worthy.

David Blackmon [00:34:35] So ipso facto, I guess Mexico is desert Canada. Okay. Took a minute for everybody. Get that. Anyway, so let's go to the articles here. Jennifer Granholm's long strange trip at the DOE is coming to an end. Finally, her last shot across the bow was the release of the DOE report on LNG exports last week. Last Tuesday. It was released on Monday. She linked the three page letter to the New York Times in which she exaggerated and mischaracterized the findings in the study in order to punch them up and cause them to have more of a public opinion impact. It failed, typically, classically and predictably. And the Wall Street Journal editorial board did a wonderful job of detailing her exaggerations and mischaracterizations. Don't you? After I did the same thing report Anyway, she's she's probably the least qualified person I've ever seen in that job. And I've seen a lot of unqualified persons in that job. Good riddance to her. Hopefully she'll go retire. She's in her 70s now and she deserves a long, glorious retirement, although I suspect we'll see her run for the Senate or a congressional seat or something just because there's so much grift to be had. We talked about the cover story and then I like that illustration that I had Grok do for me. Which is the American bald eagle. Draped around you are the carbon they want to reduce, which is true. You are the carbon they ultimately want to reduce and they're doing a good job of it. I saw a report yesterday that global birthrates have now fallen so dramatically that the global population is going to start falling in the next few years, which has of course long been a goal of people like Bill Gates and other billionaire social planners. So they're winning. And I'm done

Tammy Nemeth [00:36:52] That's. That's awesome, David. Those are such great stories that you wrote on Substack and over the past week or so. So my stories today. The first one is the world's coal demand at record high in 2024, the IEA says. And I kept thinking, where's peak coal? I thought we were at peak coal a couple of years ago. You know, they keep trotting that out and really? Next year it's going to be lower. Next year it's going to be lower. Kind of like the climate change thing, you know, where every year it's going to be ice free in the Arctic or whatever. And so, yeah, the IEA came out and there was another increase in coal production and coal use. China has been producing more coal than ever. India, of course, is building more coal fired power plants. So is Pakistan. Pakistan was in a unique situation which links back to the Qatari dealings with the EU because they did have long term contracts with Pakistan, and Pakistan had made a number of investments in natural gas power plants. And then when the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, the EU was desperate and they went and said, Please, Qatar, supply us with LNG, we'll pay whatever you want. So Qatar broke their contract with Pakistan and diverted all those shipments to the EU. So Pakistan was like, okay, what are we going to do? And of course they built coal because goal's a little more reliable. You can stockpile it. And you know, in all fairness, if you're using newer coal power technology, the emissions aren't as high as they were, say, 20 years ago. So why not do the energy co-existence, the energy realities, the energy additions where you use what's good for your jurisdiction as long as you're trying to minimize the amount of particulate emissions and, you know, the environment. So, yeah. Robert De Domenico has a great comment here. You said coal. It costs the least of all primary energy sources. Of course, demand is up except among those of us governed by sanctimonious hypocrites. And that's a great segway into article number two, which is in the UK. So this article was from the UK Daily Mail, written by Andrew Neil and the title for those who are just listening. It says Ed Miliband's net zero mania isn't just a threat to energy security. It's making us so reliant on China. He's now a threat to national security. And I think that really just sums up the whole article. He goes through quite in a lengthy way detailing all of the different issues with this drive towards net zero and just how terrible it is for energy security, food security, national security. And one third of the UK EVs currently being marketed are made in China, and that will likely increase with the 20, 30, 20, 35, whatever banning of internal combustion engine that UK is doing. Two thirds of all the wind turbines are made in China. There was an article in the Epic Times I think this morning or maybe yesterday where they were talking about the weaponization of the rare earth minerals supply chains. So even if, let's say, the UK wanted to make their own solar panels where they wanted to make their own turbines, a lot of the materials required to make them have to be sourced from China. And China is now using that, wielding it as a weapon in order to assert its power on the global stage and get concessions or or maybe just to make people suffer. I don't know. So one of the other things that he makes the art because Ed Miliband has come out and said, well, this will save us from being reliant on the crazy OPEC oil prices or whatever, and we won't have to rely upon all these other places for natural gas. And he points out but, you know, there's a lot of natural gas offshore. The UK, there's also a lot onshore, but they ban fracking and they've made it such a terrible the process to explore and produce natural gas offshore. The UK is insane. So what companies are going to want to do it? So we have the UK has a lot of resources that like Europe, they choose not to develop and then they complain that things are expensive. So we'll. Yeah. And

David Blackmon [00:41:51] I just. Want to say, I know people probably get tired of hearing me say this, but we've been talking about this reality for years now on this podcast that literally every solution being advanced for this energy transition has the end result of empowering China and seeding our economic in energy security and national security to China. This has been obvious to anyone who is willing to honestly take a look at this for years now. And yet we still have people like Ed Miliband and what's the guy's name in camp Mark Carney in Canada and Jennifer Granholm here in the United States, trying doing everything they can to keep pushing us in this direction. And it's ultimately a program to surrender our sovereignty to China. That's what it is.

Stuart Turley [00:42:46] Can I can I add this, David, to that?

David Blackmon [00:42:49] Right. But it's terrible to be right.

Stuart Turley [00:42:51] And it is. Jimmy Jimmy Carter sold the Panama Canal for $1. And I've seen stories that either the United States, the United States paid for the Panama Canal, anywhere from 5000 to 30,000 people died in the United States digging that ditch, 34,000. Yes. And in fact, Jack said, know 5000. And I'm like, Yeah. Anyway, so when you said main, take a look at this. And Trump is right because now China controls both the entrances to the Panama Canal. Was Jimmy Carter compromised when he sold it for a dollar by the Chinese? That is all. That's the way the Chinese think about things. I just want to throw that out there. Here's one from Neville Davies. Neville Miliband has a go slow on nuclear as they realize nuclear is a threat to renewables long term. Well said. I like that. And I think that that's why Germany got rid of all of theirs. France has 54 nuclear plants. They're still running at 27% capacity because they stripped out their maintenance on their nuclear. Oops. But now they're charged up charging the electricity that they're exporting to Germany so they can put maintenance back into their nuclear. You can't buy this kind of entertainment.

Tammy Nemeth [00:44:27] I'm. Yeah. Before reading, Before reading this. Robert one, I want to just add to the UK madness. So there was an article last week also in the Daily Mail I think might be The Telegraph where they were talking to a junior researcher who has been working in the civil service, I think probably when the Conservatives were still in power. And so he was looking at the demand and supply data for energy in the UK and he noticed that the supply was dropping and demand was increasing. And so he went to the secretary or the people in charge and said, Look, I'm looking at these numbers. We're phasing out, we're shutting down coal and we're shutting down nuclear, and there's all this demand, but we're not building enough of the reliable backstop. And he was told, apparently, according to the article, don't worry, the National Energy Organization, the planners, they'll take care of that. You don't have to worry about it. They've got it all sorted. And the guy said it occurred to me there are no adults in the room because I'm pointing out this data and they just look at it and laugh and shrug and someone else will take care of it. You are the someone else and you're letting it, you know, you're shutting down stuff and making energy unreliable and expensive because there's not enough. So that's my little edition there.

David Blackmon [00:45:58] Right.

Stuart Turley [00:45:59] Let's go back to.

David Blackmon [00:46:00] Sorry to disagree, David Granholm et al, or focus primarily on lining their own pockets. It just so happens that they don't care of our country is the ultimate casualty of their corruption. And I think that's you know, I mean, I think that's right. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:46:18] Thank you Gayle. She says Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you all. Merry Christmas to you, Gayle. Travel safe with all of your trekkers there. See you next time.

David Blackmon [00:46:28] Yep.

Stuart Turley [00:46:29] All right.

David Blackmon [00:46:30] Yes. And merry Christmas to everybody, too. But we're not done yet. Anyway, go ahead. You're up.

Stuart Turley [00:46:36] Okay. Biden If you can't stand him enough now and he's not running the country anyway, but this article let me go here. Also, Tammy is not hurt. Sorry. No. Just. We want to make sure everybody know that her substack is coming alive and doing great. And this was Irina this morning. Hello, Irina. No, that's your cat. Okay, if you don't hate Biden enough now, Biden's EPA officially permitted California to ban new car gas sales in Golden State by 2035. California has long standing authority to request waivers from EPA to protect its residents from dangerous air pollution. Coming over, blah, blah, blah. So the big thing, though, is there are 17 states that have in their legislation that they can follow whatever the stupidity that California does. They can also put in theirs. So the Biden administration by them saying you can get rid of ice cars or internal combustion cards by 2035, impacts 17 other states. And this is a gigantic finger to President Biden. I just find it totally despicable that I say that.

Tammy Nemeth [00:48:03] Can Trump reverse that?

Stuart Turley [00:48:05] Do what

Tammy Nemeth [00:48:06] Can.

Stuart Turley [00:48:08] It's going to be difficult. The amount of landmines and horse crap and donkey crap that this administration is doing is absolutely, in my opinion, treasonous and should be tried as treason. Let's go to the next story. Biden erects another last minute roadblock to dump energy's deposit our Biden agenda. This is on the exports and and this this is about very much the same thing with David's article on Jennifer Granholm. She is absolutely the worst energy secretary that we've ever had. I think she was.

David Blackmon [00:48:51] Up there with

Stuart Turley [00:48:53] It is. And I think she's up there with Pete booted judge for being the worst energy or travel secretary as secretary of transportation. That man is a complete potato but has more brain power than he has. Anyway, it's time to lift the pause on the new LNG export permits and restore American energy. Blah, blah, says Mike Summers, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute. I like him. He's cool. Cat. After nearly a year of politically motivated pause that only weakened the global energy security, it's never been clearer. The U.S. LNG is critical. If you have a president stand there and says, we will sell you all the LNG we need, you want, and then they do this.

Tammy Nemeth [00:49:42] Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:49:43] I mean, come on. And then we take a look at Azer. Azebaijan was trying to broker the EU via the Ukraine deal. I expected this to go through and I have to admit when I'm wrong, which is quite often, but this one was I was expecting that to be done. And when we see more and more people needing regime changes will happen with no natural gas.

David Blackmon [00:50:14] So yeah, on that one, I think let's just give it a few months and see how it turns out.

Stuart Turley [00:50:21] You bet.

David Blackmon [00:50:22] Things are going to start changing very quickly on January 20th.

Stuart Turley [00:50:26] I think so. And I really in for it has come out that President Biden could have stopped the Ukraine war two months in.

David Blackmon [00:50:38] A week than.

Stuart Turley [00:50:39] Two.

Tammy Nemeth [00:50:40] Not even before it started.

Stuart Turley [00:50:42] Yeah. Thank you.

Tammy Nemeth [00:50:43] Yeah. I mean, they went over there and what happened? Like, within 24 hours, they got it done.

Stuart Turley [00:50:51] Yeah. So the you can't buy this kind of treachery in a government.

Tammy Nemeth [00:50:57] So like with all of these different initiatives that are rolling out now in the final weeks of the Biden administration and there's all of these stories coming out that Biden actually isn't coherent and not really doing anything. And there's other people who are doing stuff. Doesn't that call into question all of these things that are being pushed forward if he's not the one actually doing it?

David Blackmon [00:51:26] Should. It ought to. Yeah. But the way our system works, of course, you'd have to have. I mean, all of it's going to end up having to be challenged in court regardless. And the Supreme Court is going to end up making an awful lot of energy and other societal policy over the next several years because. Yeah, I mean, he's he's been on accomplishments for a long time. I first heard about is advancing dementia when I was still lobbying in Washington in 2013. It's an open secret in Washington, D.C. But everybody just thought, well, he's just the vice president. Vice president doesn't do anything anyway. Who cares? And it was the main reason why Obama didn't want him running in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. And and then they decided to just install him in 2020. They jumped on the Covid opportunity to do that and they did it. And yes, the presidency with a president is not real.

Tammy Nemeth [00:52:27] So why why wasn't the 25th Amendment ever?

David Blackmon [00:52:31] Well, we just have to have honest people in the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. And that's why we ended up with people like Granholm and what is a booted judge, you know, I mean, and all the rest of them. If you don't have any honest people in the cabinet who were willing to do that. And nobody in Congress with the guts to stand up and tell the truth and. And so we've had a four year farce and we're paying an enormous.

Tammy Nemeth [00:53:03] Yeah.

David Blackmon [00:53:06] And it's not.

Stuart Turley [00:53:07] So.

David Blackmon [00:53:08] Folks. It's reality.

Stuart Turley [00:53:11] I want to ask this question, and I don't know the answer to this, but if President Biden is not mentally incapacitated, able to stand trial, he's not capable of making decisions. Is anything that he signs into law challengeable in court?

Tammy Nemeth [00:53:33] Yeah, that's what I'm sure.

David Blackmon [00:53:34] You should be. But again, nobody exercised the 25th Amendment to take him out. There's a constitutionally designed remedy,

Stuart Turley [00:53:44] But do you understand what I'm saying? Is that and also another president that could be challenged if he was not a legitimate president.

David Blackmon [00:53:54] I'm sorry. Say that again.

Stuart Turley [00:53:57] There is another president with birth certificate issues that could come into play. And that is a question I have no idea. No, I don't want to get into it either. I'm just saying that if the president of the United States is not capable or legal, can his laws that he signs in be challenged? I'm curious to know that one. I don't know the answer to that.

David Blackmon [00:54:24] So Robert De Domenico summed it all up really well in that last comment. It's all a stinking heap of Bolshevik. I think.

Stuart Turley [00:54:35] I agree. And the amount of pardons that Biden has done is absolutely disgusting.

David Blackmon [00:54:43] Yeah, well, you know, I mean, again, so here's just a great example of what's happened the last four years. Last week, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post all published long detailed articles detailing how as early as 2019, everybody knew Biden was not capable. Okay. Not accomplishment. This doesn't know where he is of the time, much less what he's doing. And and yet on that pardon, it's through just reference of, you know, everybody on death row under federal death penalty. Just have there are 37 out of the 40 have their sentences commuted and how do they all reported by Joe Biden? Well, Joe Biden didn't make that decision. Yeah, he probably didn't sign the order. Joe Biden's not capable of doing any of them. He doesn't know any of this. And but it is the same newspapers who wrote those articles last week, a week ago are still reporting that Joe Biden's doing this and conducting the office. He's not and he hasn't been since day one. And it's just been it's mind boggling, really, the level of fraud and the magnitude of the fraud that that has consequences not just for the United States, but for the whole world because of how powerful the United States is as a country. And that that's been allowed to happen with the full cooperation and complicity with everyone, literally everyone in the legacy news media in this country and really with BBC. I mean, everybody in Europe known it to everybody and Canada's known it to. It's just stunning. It's really stunning. How do you.

Stuart Turley [00:56:45] Think that's why you're substack David? I think podcasts, the Substack. Irina Substack, which is the Irina Slav dot Substack dot com and The Nemeth Report dot Substack dot com. Blackmon dot Substack dot com. I think that's a reason that our podcasts are doing so well. Podcasts Substack are actually where people get a lot of their truth nerds.

David Blackmon [00:57:11] And yeah, I mean, no, it's and it's because of this because everyone now, I mean, most every American understands the fraud at this point, and they can see who's responsible and who's been complicit in it. And so I think these organizations, you see their their ratings dying, their audiences dying, their subscriber base dying. And because they're dying and they've lost their credibility and any moral authority to tell us what the truth is because they have hidden the truth or tried to for all these years. And. It's just really depressing when you think about what we've been through. A complete

Tammy Nemeth [00:57:53] Let's let's end on a positive note, because it is the day before Christmas Eve. And and that is it's looking like things are going to change in the new year with the new administration. And I can only hope that the Qatari position on LNG will wake up the EU a little bit and hopefully other countries will also start to step up and resist some of this overbearing environmental climate, social governance reporting that that. Is being. Requested.

Stuart Turley [00:58:30] For great. Just like that guy that had a wreck and reaches over and turns the radio up, turn your turn to the ocean. Great times.

Tammy Nemeth [00:58:45] Roberts Final comment here is you do well because you speak the truth. People can only swallow so much or for their own real sustenance.

David Blackmon [00:58:56] And with that. Merry Christmas, everybody. Christmas, everybody.

Stuart Turley [00:59:00] Hey, we are going to have predictions next week for everybody. We have Irina Slav with her predictions. Tammy, what are your predictions? Kind of give us a little tease, David. Give us your prediction, A little tease. No idea yet.

David Blackmon [00:59:14] I have no idea. I haven't started on that yet.

Stuart Turley [00:59:17] I haven't either, but I'm not going to.

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:19] Give it away.

Stuart Turley [00:59:22] Those are going to be coming back next year.

David Blackmon [00:59:24] Yeah, I think going

Stuart Turley [00:59:27] Have a great time, guys. Merry Christmas to everybody.

Tammy Nemeth [00:59:29] Merry Christmas, everyone. See you next week. Bye

David Blackmon [00:59:33] Bye.

Stuart Turley [00:59:34] Bye guys. Bye David.