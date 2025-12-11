China will continue importing more oil next year but it won’t be using it, it will be stockpiling the stuff, masking what Bloomberg called “a broader trend of slowing oil demand growth.”

According to Fros: Yeah, I hate to be wrong too, but this is ridiculous. It’s like these guys at Bloomberg really can’t handle the fact oil demand is growing, including from China. Who cares what they’re using it for? They will be importing more of it. But sure, keep talking about a superglut while China builds even more storage tanks. Whatever floats your boat.