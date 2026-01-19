On January 1st, Bulgaria officially joined the eurozone. By January 18th, the benevolent big members of that zone along with a couple of less dependent friends were facing U.S. tariffs, the promise of more U.S. tariffs, and the prospect of something no one could have ever seen coming: an inconveniently high reliance on U.S. gas imports.

I’ve mentioned the joke that whatever alliance we join, it ends up the loser but while it is most certainly a joke, history suggests that the political decisions of Bulgarian governments tend to be a pretty accurate litmus test of who the losing side would be in any given conflict, regardless of the shape of that conflict. Oh, and the EU’s gas inventories are at 50%, apropos of nothing. It’s a really good time to threaten Trump with retaliatory tariffs and even the “bazooka” of trade weapons, the famed but never activated Anti-Coercion Instrument. The U.S. president, as we know, loves threats. About as much as he loves wind turbines.