Emphatic disclaimer: Any and all apparent parallels with “Foucault’s Pendulum” are entirely, fully and totally coincidental and that is the factual truth.

March and the Great KitKat Heist are both over, and Record wind output helps shield the UK from worst of Iran war fallout. Since April Fools Day apparently started early this year, allow me to extend it into actual April and waste a little of your time with what I feel is quite an attractive conspiracy theory because speculation is a coping mechanism these days, although for some it’s a paying job. Funny old world. Anyway, on to the conspiracy theory, which, I cannot stress this enough, is fiction.

I’ve dedicated an inordinate amount of text on this Substack to detail the enemies of the energy transition and how the transition army is trying to defeat them. From that perspective, the war in the Middle East must be a dream come true for said army.

What are the biggest enemies of the energy transition? Well, oil, gas, and coal are top of the list, with a special focus on oil and gas. As an extension to this enemy, transport is also frowned upon unless it is fully electric. Modern agriculture is right up there with hydrocarbons on the enemy list. More recently, Big Tech also emerged as an enemy, although here, the situation is more complicated because Big Tech promises to use AI to advance the transition. But any transition warrior worth his or her salt would be hard-pressed to accept the complication. AI means energy consumption means emissions means bad means enemy.

Now that the enemy list is sorted, let’s look at what has been happening to oil, gas, agriculture, and Big Tech, and after we’ve looked, let’s sum up what’s been happening as really, extremely, very bad. Good thing all this is speculation, right? I am not being ironic but let’s have a look at the news and appreciate the fact we do not inhabit a fictional world where the following things happen deliberately.