About fifteen years ago, Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight series took the world of teen (and not just teen) self-conscious girls by storm. It made history. It made (apparently) young men use glitter to appeal to girls. It made billions from movie adaptations. It was the Golden Age of the vampire genre.

There was an extremely simple reason for all that. Twilight is a simple, highly relatable story. It is a story about love. That’s it. Sure, the embellishments helped greatly to make it the phenomenon it became but ultimately, it was a simple story about teen love. Ten years later, I was surprised to learn it had become a story about stalking, anti-feminism, and, I presume, white privilege.

I was reminded of this interesting development in popular perception by Jacob Savage’s recent novella of an article about the DEI era and what he dubs the lost generation of young, promising men who happened to be white, so they were rejected from all prospective jobs in favour of everyone else. The article, I hear, made quite a splash, and that’s absolutely deserved.

Now, first of all, I’d like to note that “The Lost Generation” is Gen X, thank you. Second of all, it’s the stupidest name for a generation, especially that one. Third of all, the devolution in reader perception of the Twilight saga and the struggles of the Jacob Savages of the Western world have a lot in common with why Europe has gone mental; why communism in Eastern Europe ultimately failed; why a bank with the size and reputation of JP Morgan cites information from Ember in its world-in-the-future forecasts; and why Germany’s Merz is going on a Middle Eastern tour to try and get some long-term LNG supply. No, it’s not money. It’s worse.