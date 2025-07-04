It’s summer, it’s hot, it’s the biggest U.S. holiday (unless another one’s bigger, in which case I apologise), and here I am wondering how to entertain you this Friday. I was, for example, tempted by this report, warning about a problem with AI data centres that no one has really talked about now, namely spikes in electricity consumption. AI data centres, it seems, are the mirror image of wind and solar. A match made in heaven.

Or we could’ve had fun with the wails of certain industries in the U.S. after the passing of what the media are calling “the federal tax cut bill” that will take away their sweet tax credits, even though Alex Epstein wrote the bill had spared these industries the worst that they deserved.

Or we could have chuckled together at the news that Germany had approved gas drilling in — this is beyond ironic — a protected area in the North Sea “amid the ongoing energy crisis.” But that’s all right because the drilling company “has committed to using power from a German offshore wind park to reduce carbon emissions. One-Dyas has also stated its intention to halt operations when demand for natural gas ceases, aligning with the goal of climate neutrality.”

But because it’s summer, it’s hot, and it’s kind of Saturday, let’s talk about sanity in a world where it is becoming increasingly rare. According to Google’s AI tool or whatever they’re called these days, “The word "sanity" originates from the Latin word "sanitas," meaning "health" or "soundness of mind". This Latin term is derived from "sanus," which also means "healthy" or "sane". The word entered English in the 15th century via Anglo-French, initially referring to a healthy condition before developing its current meaning of soundness of mind.”

Yet lately, a lot of minds have become unsound and they are becoming increasingly unsound, with people actively seeking ways to deepen the unsoundness. Online echo-chambers are that popular because people are scared to venture outside, lest they discover the world is not boiling, heat in the middle months of the year in the Northern hemisphere is called summer, and it happens every year, and wind and solar cannot survive in a market environment because they don’t make money. Also, no, Elon Musk, the world can’t go the Norway way with EVs because we’re not as rich, because we don’t have the oil and gas. Or the hydropower.

I’ve often wondered how we got so touchy and vulnerable to anything that challenges our beliefs, and I’ve invariably concluded that it’s the internet’s fault. Think about it: once upon a time it was much harder to build an echo-chamber for reasons that had to do with, for example, geography. Now, we’re all online, the world at our fingertips and you can have a group of like-minded individuals eager to share your misconceptions and reinforce and amplify them. How do I know? I’ve been in one.

Here’s the fun story for the week, although this paper from Bruegel about how the EU should just import energy-intensive goods rather than produce them locally is also hysterical. Anyway, a long time ago, I was an active user of an online forum that had a movie and TV section. With about a dozen like-minded individuals, we formed a friend group and I’m happy to say that some of those ladies are still my friends in very real life but that’s not the story.

The story is about “Twilight”. We all watched it. More than once. We all had a crush on Robert Pattinson (yeah, I know, you wouldn’t have guessed looking at me now but I was young once). And we all refused to believe that the actor was, in fact, in a real-life relationship with his co-star Kristen Stewart. I can hear you chuckling, guys! Stop it or I won’t tell you the story.

Anyway, the evidence was right there and it was growing more abundant by the day. There were facts. There were photos. There were witness accounts. But we in the swoon club were so horrified by the possibility of IT being true that we developed some really impressive ingenuity in rejecting factual reality. Photos, you say? They’re friends. That’s allowed. Holding hands? Oh, please, I totally held hands with my male best friend at uni. Then the two admitted the truth to the world. The swoon club was shattered. The swoon club ceased to exist. And we all, I hope, learned an important lesson, namely, that the longer and harder you insist on rejecting reality, the worse the pain is when it hits you, which it invariably will.

But the swoon club was a case of temporary insanity, characteristic of fan circles. With the climate insanity, efforts are being made to ensure it goes chronic and untreated, and severe enough to eliminate the risk of reality recognition. Pattinson and Stewart told the fan world they were together when they got fed up with the hiding. It must have been rather stressful for them.

For climate activists, however, the stress awaits in the acknowledgment of facts. Because it would be massive, this stress, they have no intention of ever admitting the truth. They believe their own propaganda and will not hear anything but it. By the way, when I say climate activists, I use it for everyone from the self-gluers to the Ursulas. All these people are extremely fragile, mentally. Except the grifters, of course, but this is not about the grifters. It’s about the net-zero Kool Aid drinkers.

It is the fun fact of this fragility that will ultimately lead to all of their demise — because insanity, being the absence of mental health, interferes with rational thought, which is the kind of thought that leads to rational action. Stick an ir- in front of rational, for reasons of insanity, and you get destruction and self-destruction. It’s as inevitable as the seasons.

While we await the destruction, let’s take a moment to appreciate the fact that we here have avoided the loss of sanity or, having lost it temporarily, have recovered and regained it, and become stronger in the face of propagandistic adversity, although, to tell you the truth, it’s getting really tiresome to follow said propaganda. They should really try and come up with something new and fresh. Except they’ve pretty much covered everything and people are still not buying it — along with a growing number of things they can’t afford because of the climate crusade they never signed up for.

Fun story follow-up: Soon after Pattinson and Stewart admitted they were together, she cheated on him with some director and they split up. I laughed a lot — at how things turn out in life, at all the fans who would be furious, and at myself, for wasting valuable amounts of mental energy on discussing celebrity drama. Laughter, after all, is sanitas. I really wish more people learned to laugh at themselves instead of being horrified of getting called out as wrong on any matter.

P.S. Happy Independence Day, dear Americans!

