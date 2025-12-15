“The U.S. has demanded that the European Union exempt its oil and gas from obligations under the bloc’s methane emissions law on fuel imports until 2035, a U.S. government document seen by Reuters showed.”

According to Fros: Well, there are some people who can only understand what you tell them if you put it in the plainest terms possible. I can’t put it any plainer than this but I’m sure the U.S. will have to try. And you thought the non-detachable bottle caps were hilarious.