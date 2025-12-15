U.S. "demands" LNG exemption from EU
“The U.S. has demanded that the European Union exempt its oil and gas from obligations under the bloc’s methane emissions law on fuel imports until 2035, a U.S. government document seen by Reuters showed.”
According to Fros: Well, there are some people who can only understand what you tell them if you put it in the plainest terms possible. I can’t put it any plainer than this but I’m sure the U.S. will have to try. And you thought the non-detachable bottle caps were hilarious.
Of course, if there's an excemption for natural gas, then why not exemption for other fuels? Why not for supposedly desperately needed arms and munitions? Why not one for NATO members who pay their share of NATO expenses?
This should be fun.