It’s a new week and we have a new number-one hit on the energy charts: demand destruction. Released earlier this month, the song immediately made headlines as talking heads raced to weigh in on the topic of energy shortages with even more vigour than before. Especially vigorous were those who see the crisis as a golden opportunity for the net-zero agenda, and with a very good reason. Because we absolutely needed more disasters.

You’d be unsurprised to learn that while analysts speculated how high Brent would have to go to destroy demand, the IEA’s Fatih Birol declared demand for oil damaged forever and ever, to be replaced with demand for you-know-what and nuclear.

Speaking to The Guardian (link above not from there because I’m not a sadist), Birol said last week that “Their [governments’] perception of risk and reliability will change. Governments will review their energy strategies. There will be a significant boost to renewables and nuclear power and a further shift towards a more electrified future,” and one can really hear him thinking “Please be right this time.”

Hilariously, or maybe not, the head of the IEA, which is making the biggest emergency oil release in history, does not believe that tapping new oil resources would make a difference, if those new oil resources are in the UK section of the North Sea. Norway fine. UK not fine. The tapping, he told The Guardian, would “not make any significant difference to this crisis.”

Now, Birol would no doubt be happy to learn that he is, in a sense, right. The tapping will take years and countries need the oil and gas right now. Since they are not getting those, Chinese exports of what Reuters likes to call “clean energy components” surged to an all-time high in March, with a lot of those going to Europe, which was the biggest buyer. The data, coming from Ember, by the way, shows battery exports to Europe at some $4.3 billion, and solar panel exports at $1.3 billion.

The other big buyer was Asia, which bought more panels than Europe but fewer batteries because apparently they have different priorities than European countries and haven’t had enough negative prices to start buying batteries. We just got a record broken in negative prices, by the way.

Speaking of records, U.S. oil and gas exports are running at an all-time high and likely to maintain this momentum for months. Which is good news for the net zero camp. No, I’m not joking. I wish I was.