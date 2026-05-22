Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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carbonates's avatar
carbonates
1d

You are right, this was easily foreseen. Consider, Shell Oil Company, and the famous Pecten logo, evolved from a small antiques trader importing sea shells to London. He learned the trade routes, and soon discovered he could use his knowledge to trade kerosene instead. Vitol and Trafigura have similar back stories, Vitol started out trading barges of fuel oil along the Rhine starting with very little money. Trafigura also had a humble start, when six partners started trading metals and oil. Now these two companies are considered "supermajors" in the commodities business. If you make the rules like the UK has, don't be surprised if they figure out how to play by the rules to their benefit. Or in other words, "play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

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James Burns's avatar
James Burns
1d

I had to look up “tenesmus”, good word!

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