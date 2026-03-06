Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

It was some time last year that Mario Draghi floated the idea of federalising the European Union. The idea was concerning — deeply so. Since that report by the former ECB head, the words “federalise” and “federalisation”, and clearly deliberate references suggesting the EU was a single state have become so frequent, so fast, that I’ve gone from deeply concerned to quite distraught. And also angry and a little amused.

The idea behind the federalisation talk is, of course, centralising more decision-making power in the hands of the Right People. To that end, the Netherlands’ brand new prime minister also suggested doing away with the whole unanimity thing that governs EU decision-making, at least on paper, stating quite openly voters were too stupid to be consulted on any decisions and there were troublemakers like Orban who, thanks to the unanimity rule, could torpedo important, nay, vital decisions, where vital means suicidal.

Draghi’s idea, as stated by himself, is in tune with the removal of unanimity. “Member states opt in. The door remains open to others, but not to those who would undermine common purpose. We do not have to sacrifice our values to achieve power”, Draghi said last year. In other words, come in of your own free will and lose it the moment you cross the threshold. To achieve power.

Back in elementary school, we were taught that nations become nations thanks to five factors: common territory, common language, common religion, common culture, and, unsurprisingly, common history. The EU is a bloc of 27 nations, and while one could probably argue we share a common territory and history — that is not at all controversial — claiming a common culture would be a stretch, not to mention the language part. Even the common religion aspect has been compromised thanks to the migration policies of successive governments in the biggest European countries over the past 20 years.

Of course, the federalisation architects have no interest in what makes a nation a nation because, to them, the nation is an obsolete concept, to be replaced by… I really don’t know but they like to talk about equality and values a lot. Oh, yes, I remember — nations are to be replaced by a community.

It’s a vision of a big, vibrant, equal, diverse, values-driven community of competitive, innovative people using plastic bottles with attached caps, worrying about their carbon footprint and voting for the right people until elections are cancelled because there is no point risking it. The idea, basically, appears to be to regulate a federation into existence — by attracting member states with a promise that could be summarised as “We’ll be stronger together but you’ve got to do what I tell you. Sign here.”

There are already multiple X accounts dedicated to promoting the idea by, amazingly, suggesting that “European” is a national identity. These accounts are proud to be European. They have a European passport (?). I have no idea whether any of these accounts are paid to do propaganda but I’m sure plenty of them are just enthusiastic individuals who have forgotten the faces of their fathers. And mothers, too. The rest of us just calmly hate each other’s guts, the way we’ve done for centuries.

On the Balkans, hating your neighbours’ guts is part of the culture and the history, as everyone knows, but consider the case of Czechoslovakia. Formed in 1918, the country broke into two countries in the early 1990s despite “the two ethnic groups [being] closely related in language, religion, and general culture.” They had strong political differences, so they divorced. But sure, let’s federalise 27 countries that mostly do not share such close ethnic, linguistic, and cultural relations. And that’s not counting the massive migration waves that have reshaped the ethnic makeup of the EU’s largest nation states. We’ve all seen how successful this reshaping has been.

If this was a comedy gig, the joke would go like this: So, the people in charge of the EU, you know, got together and said, Look, the net-zero thing is not ridiculous enough. We’ve regulated so much of it into existence, it’s not interesting any more, and also it’s failed miserably and we need to distract people from that disaster. So, let’s try to regulate a natural historical process into existence instead. Now that would be something! But we’ll start next Monday because the weekend’s coming.

Apparently, the idea of a federal Europe has been around for quite a while but action on advancing it has been slow. Now, Draghi talks about “power”, which the European Union can only acquire by federalising (and stripping member states of sovereignty entirely). I think that “power” will in fact be the final nail in the coffin of any united group of European countries because it will make it easier for politicians to stuff idiotic policies down our throats with no resistance until it all blows up.

Or they’ll finally have the power to declare war on all our behalves and get themselves kicked out of office, perhaps literally. Hopefully, before that, the federal leader wannabes would be so kind as to cancel the twice annual time change. When they remove sovereignty and veto power they will have no excuse for letting that silliness go on.

