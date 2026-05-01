Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
14hEdited

Thank you and happy International Labour Day, Comrade Irina!

"Solar energy outlook downgraded as night unexpectedly follows day."

All this talk of late trains and flag stations is farcycle [sic].

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Jim Brown's avatar
Jim Brown
14h

The fact that German trains no longer run on time pretty much says it all.

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