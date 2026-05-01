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On this International Labour Day, when no one in the country is working but me, I decided it might be fun to look at some unexpected and highly surprising economic developments in Europe.

Strange things are happening on the old continent, friends and neighbours, things that could not have been predicted by even the most professional professionals in economic predictions.

Let’s start with the freshest news. “The euro-area economy unexpectedly slowed at the start of 2026, with soaring energy costs triggered by the Iran war threatening stagflation in the months ahead,” Bloomberg told us on Thursday, reporting that the eurozone’s GDP for the first quarter had inched up by a meagre 0.1%, which was half of what a poll amongst, I assume, prediction experts, had suggested.

The unexpectedly weak performance of the eurozone came after reports from earlier in the year that “Germany's industry got off ​to a surprisingly weak start in January, with orders falling more than ‌forecast and output unexpectedly decreasing” and that France’s industrial production fell by 0.7% in February, also unexpectedly. Note how bad things are in Germany, meriting the use of both surprisingly and unexpectedly in a single sentence.

In perfectly unrelated news, “German industrial production fell unexpectedly in February, with economists saying the weakness pointed to ‌disappointing first quarter for Europe's biggest economy, despite exports rising by more than expected on stronger European demand.”

That said, not all unexpected developments were of the disappointing kind, because “Germany's economy grew by more than expected in the first quarter of 2026 despite the ​shock to energy prices from the war in Iran, but unemployment rose above the 3 million mark in April.” See? Sometimes unexpected is good, especially when the government makes that extra effort to spend more to boost growth. Let’s ignore the unemployment figures and not even mention the latest migration deal Ursula von der Leyen inked with the world’s most densely populated non-city state country, Bangladesh.

Alas, Germany’s amazingly strong economic performance failed to help the eurozone (must be Bulgaria’s recent entry), not to mention France, which, per Bloomberg “unexpectedly failed to grow as Iran shock hit”. Here’s something funny. Bloomberg published the “French economy unexpectedly failed to grow” yesterday and I promptly made fun of it on X, which no one saw. A day later, the headline (and the story below it) changed to Euro-Zone Growth Slows as Iran War Brings Stagflation Closer — but not the hyperlink. Coincidence? I’m starting to doubt it.

The more of these news reports one reads, the more one begins to get a feeling that people in certain media outlets would do anything to avoid sounding negative when reporting bad news on certain specific topics. It’s difficult to spin such genuinely bad news as rising unemployment, weaker economic growth and rising inflation, so let’s spare a moment to give admiration where admiration is due — at least they are trying. True, they’re not trying very hard, what with the ubiquity of that “unexpected” modifier, but they are trying. And so is the president of the European Central Bank.

“The production of goods and services in the euro-area unexpectedly slowed at the start of 2026, with soaring gas, oil and petrochemcial [sic. And they want money for this.] costs triggered by the Iran war also threatening to unleash higher inflation,” Bloomberg again reported on Thursday, continuing with a gem of hilarity.

“That perfect storm of economic indicators used to be called “stagflation,” but European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde today rejected that description after keeping interest rates steady.” This is a thing of beauty that we last saw during the Covid lockdowns when media and central bankers twisted themselves into multitudinous knots in an attempt to invent new words for what the lockdowns were doing to the economy so it doesn’t sound like recession and depression.

Alas, yet again, the only thing Christine Lagarde can reject is the word. She can hardly reject the reality of the phenomenon and what she decides to do with interest rates is, in fact, utterly irrelevant — wherever rates go, it will be bad. How bad, you wonder? Well, per CNBC, “Energy costs drove the latest inflation print higher, statistics agency Eurostat said, up 10.9% compared with 5.1% in March.” No amount or manner of rate-fixing can neutralise this sort of inflation growth.

But that’s just the start, because the fuel crunch is yet to fully unfurl, right around the start of active tourist season in Europe. Lufthansa has already announced 20,000 flight cancellations for the summer because there isn’t enough jet fuel; others, including Ryanair — yes, Ryanair — are also planning flight cancellations. Tourism season in Europe will once again be ruined, except for the locals who, I hear, are fed up with the swarms of foreigners trampling their landscapes. Silver linings.

Now that it has been firmly established and supported with evidence that Europe is in for some extra-interesting times, the most pressing question is just how bad it would get before it stops getting worse. Pretty bad, I’d say. If the biggest economy in the group is doing so unwell, the rest, which are strongly connected to it, will hardly be in a state of thriving. Except Spain. Spain’s economy grew 0.6% in the first quarter. I’ve no idea what Spain is doing but it’s a good thing. As for the rest? Here’s a quote.

“As much as we were hoping to finally comment on some ​good economic news from Germany, it is a bit like waiting for a German train these days: definitely delayed and uncertain ‌whether ⁠it will ever arrive,” ING’s head of macro Carsten Brzeski says. It’s going to be a hot summer in Europe.

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