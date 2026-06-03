Tonnes of text have been written about the 90s in Eastern Europe, about hyperinflation and poverty, about austerity and early modern entrepreneurship, and about corruption, of course. Lots of corruption. There were no standards at all back then, no quality assurance, and no accountability.

Imagine my shock, therefore, when I came across a story about a botched heat pump job, not in Bulgaria, but in the UK. Well, the FT called it a botched job. It was actually an example of the absence of standards, the absence of quality assurance, and the absence of accountability. It hit hard. Because the cause of all those absences is not, strictly speaking, corruption. It’s ideology. Ideology is turning the UK into 90s Bulgaria, going on early 2000s Bulgaria.

The story: a Manchester couple that was “Keen to do right by the environment”, installed a heat pump at their house. Then they had a leak. A bad leak. It turned out the pump installer had put in a hot water cylinder that is incompatible with the pump. And nobody did anything about it, including the installer and the insurer of the system. The authorities pretended they cared, apparently, but they could not do anything about it. At this point in the story I had a strong urge to cross myself.

Back in the 90s, everyone here had a story like that. If you had to have repairs done at your flat, you had to watch the repairmen — you were your own quality assurance, insurance, and watchdog, because if the repairmen botched the job there was no one to complain to. Everyone in government was too busy stealing what the previous rulers had accumulated in state-owned companies. Call it post-totalitarian wealth redistribution, from the wrong hands to the right hands. I’m sure it sounds familiar.