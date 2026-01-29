UK does the unthinkable: wind, solar subsidies cut
The UK’s energy and net zero ministry has decided to reduce subsidies given out to wind and solar developers in order to save consumers some money. The respective industries have decried the move, saying it would undermine investor confidence in the business.
According to Fros: I often wonder if people saying stupid things are aware of just how stupid these things are. Demanding guaranteed profits is not how business works, dear developers. Do get real.
...except in a command economy where rate payers are the resource to be consumed, and party members are the consumers.