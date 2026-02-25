UK cuts electricity bills by raising taxes
Per Bloomberg, “UK energy bills will drop to the lowest in almost two years in April, after the government moved part of the cost of supporting renewable energy from household bills to general taxation.”
According to Fros: It’s hard to imagine the amount of effort that went into reaching such depths of negative sleight-of-hand trickery. Well done!
The Government is lowering the price cap on the retail price of electricity, whilst increasing prices in the wholesale market by increased subsidies and new Contract for Difference rates.
Two years ago, the then price caps resulted in a number of retail suppliers going bankrupt, because - shocker - the retailers confronted with higher buy-in costs, cannot recoup them by charging their consumers more.
The overall result - unsurprisingly - is a glut of wind and solar companies entering the market to gobble up the free money, and exit from the retail market by companies who cannot make a profit.