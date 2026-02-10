The UK has secured a record amount of solar generation in its latest tender for non-hydrocarbon energy, at 4.9 GW. Commenting on the great news, climate boss Ed Miliband said “By backing solar and onshore wind at scale, we’re driving bills down for good and protecting families, businesses, and our country from the fossil fuel roller coaster.”

According to Fros: Miliband belongs in a padded cell. The companies that will be building those 4.9 GW of solar also belong in confinement for the audacity to take advantage of mentally feeble politicians’ delusions that involve promising fixed prices for solar power in one of the least sunny places on earth.