The energy transition appears to have died, according to one green hedge fund executive but the condition, according to him, is temporary. Good news: we have acknowledgment of facts. Bad news: long-term fantasy remains very much in place.

“The whole sector — solar, wind, hydrogen, fuel cells — anything clean is dead for now,” the executive, by the name of Nishant Gupta, founder of Kanou Capital, told Bloomberg. One could say these are strong words but in fact they may be not strong enough — not after Sunnova took a 71% stock plunge this week after issuing a warning for its status as a going concern, saying it might no longer be that within a year. But sure, it’s only “for now”.

To be fair, people tend to grasp for straws while drowning so I can actually relate to Mr. Gupta’s sentiment of hope for the long term even though the immediate term looks quite grim. However, I’d suggest it would be much smarter to give up the long-term fantasy sooner rather than later to spare yourself trouble down the road.