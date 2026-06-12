Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
7h

It seems to me that the solution is to build the turbine factories where they are going to use the turbines, thus removing the transportation features!

It never ceases to amaze me that ostensibly well-read scientists today can think about wind energy as the future given it was summarily dismissed in the past once something better, namely coal, then oil, came along. wind is great for a kite, and there is nothing like a gentle breeze on a summer day, but as a source of power...

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Meredith Trimble's avatar
Meredith Trimble
7h

Of course the obvious answer to ocean transport of wind turbine blades is to use wind driven ships. These would be very large sailing ships, but much more romantic than fossil fueled ships. As with everything wind powered, a favorable wind is required!

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