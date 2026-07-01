As the Great European Heatwave of 2026 moves east, forcing me to deploy electric equipment for cooling purposes, those in the West who survived the wave are facing more trials. I wish I could discuss another topic, anything else, really, but my sense of duty prevents me, so it’s going to be Europe and energy again. More specifically, gas. Also, emissions trading.

Some say the EU is set to end its gas storage refilling season with the lowest volumes in 15 years. Some say there is plenty of gas, so quit whining. All I know is, the regional level of suicidal stupidity in Europe has topped critical levels. Not only in politics, either. There are companies calling for a double-down on the ETS because they’ve bet billions on it.