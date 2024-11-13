What is climate psychology? Well, per the Climate Psychology Alliance, it is “concerned with the emotions, and the social and mental processes that have contributed to the ecological and climate crisis, and our responses and processes of adaptation to it.”

How? “We do this by creating shared spaces, networks and processes to explore ideas, to express what is often hidden or unbearable, to share emotions, to reconnect with our human and nonhuman kin, with our bodies and creative impulses and hope, in short, to help us all cope with these difficult truths and painful emotions.”

Just reading this creates a sense of hopelessness and gloom, and that, of course, is precisely the point. You may feel just fine and perfectly connected with human and nonhuman kin, and your body, while you’re at it, but if professionals tell you that you are actually suffering or, if you aren’t, you damn well should be, you might think twice. Cue climate anxiety and we’re all going to die unless We Do Something.