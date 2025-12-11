Let me start by saying that I’m not really a videogame fan. I enjoy watching some games but playing them is not my thing. Nevertheless, due to some life choices I have come to be familiar with some of the classics, such as Wolfenstein, and also with some of the most famous quotes from such games, such as the one that inspired the title of this Substack. I feel compelled to add that any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, is, of course, purely coincidental. Having said that, it’s off to the rare earth races.

You’ve probably heard that Europe is having a bit of a problem securing all the rare earths it needs, especially now that those needs have increased considerably in view of the militarisation push by the continent’s political leadership. Said leadership has been busy trying to find supply that doesn’t come from China and it had even been successful… until the Americans came.