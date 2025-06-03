It is invariably gratifying to see something you’ve been warning about take shape, even when the chances of this something not happening were minuscule to begin with. That the so-called energy transition was going to fail was clear from the start, but so much effort and money was deployed to try and avoid failure — and to silence anyone of note who expressed any misgivings about the transition path — that the doubts and misgivings pretty much disappeared from the public space.

When I started this blog, four short years ago, I essentially had two main predictions. One, the transition was doomed to failure because it relied entirely on state funding, and two, those in charge of the fiasco were going to sooner or later realise it was a fiasco and try to quietly reverse course, when they realised they’d been pushing too hard. Which is what we’re currently watching unfold in real time.

First, the subsidy game is up well and good, thanks to Trump’s “big, beautiful bill”. Solar, wind, and EVs, or SWE for short, are in the throes of financial agony because the subsidy IV was pulled out of their arm. Unlike normal agony, however, this one is really funny.

“If this bill becomes law, America will effectively surrender the AI race to China and communities nationwide will face blackouts,” the chief executive of America’s solar industry lobby group said last month because we don’t really need deliberate comedy any more. Abigail Ross Hopper added that the big, beautiful bill would “upend an economic boom in this country that has delivered an historic American manufacturing renaissance.” Incidentally, Meta just signed a deal for nuclear to power its AI efforts.

Talking about blackouts in the absence of solar may very well be peak transitional delusion but I reserve the right to amend that statement the next time a prominent transition crusader talks to the media. As usual, the degree of absurdity in these people’s statements reflects the degree of desperation they are experiencing upon the realisation that what they assumed was not worth the effort of assuming it. There’s been a lot of that going around and it’s about to get worse — because of prediction number two.