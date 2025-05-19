EV sales in Europe are on the rise. Yay. On a very strong rise. Yay. And not a word about the reasons, except reports that carmakers are in rush to sell more EVs to make their quotas. But you know what there are no reports of? Subsidies.

The upbeat data comes from Rho Motion, which reported that “The European EV market has grown by 25% in the opening four months of the year, reaching 1.2 million units sold.” Rho Motion added that “Several large auto markets continue to grow at a strong pace, with Germany growing by 42% ytd, Italy by 56% ytd, Spain by 57%, and the UK by 32%.”

Interestingly, the veritable surge in EV sales in Germany followed a year marked by a 27.4% slump in EV sales because the government axed subsidies… only to reinstate them towards the end of the year when it saw where EV sales were going. Imagine that. A curious exception to the glowing performance of electric cars in Europe this year, however, came from France. Per Rho Motion, “France remains down ytd at -14% due to the reduction in consumer incentives.” Ah. Not so curious, then.

Now, let’s take a glimpse into the past. Why did Germany axe its EV subsidies? Well, because they were costing an arm and a leg or, more precisely, 10 billion euro between 2016 and 2023. Seeing that EVs won’t sell without those billions, the government brought them back, presumably because it has an arm and a leg to spare yet.

For a better idea how the car business is going in Europe, here’s the Q1 data on total car sales: they’re down 1.9%. The car industry association said that “the global economic context remains particularly challenging and unpredictable for auto makers.” And that was before the tariff war. What happens when the rearmament rush begins I have no idea. Germany will probably have to start borrowing arms and legs to pay for EVs and tanks at the same time.

Carmakers are taking it on the chin, selling EVs as cheaply as they dare because we have brand new emissions standards kicking in this year that basically force them to sell more EVs— or pay up to a total 16 billion in penalties, as estimated by their industry association. But the European Parliament has been gracious and has just spread the sale quotas over three years. The execution has been delayed.

I leave you with a summary of the situation courtesy of the FT, from January this year: “But the return of EV sales growth will also come with the high costs of meeting tougher emissions rules and more discounts as consumers seek affordable cars. With underlying demand still weak, executives said the overall outlook for the European car industry remained challenging at a time of rising Chinese competition and growing protectionism in the US.” I guess “challenging” is one word you can use for it though “catastrophic” would be more accurate.

