The Slav household likes to drink beer. We prefer cans to glass, and we conscientiously collect our cans and dump them in the local recycling bins. We’re pretty moderate drinkers, I’d say, but this week I discovered we may need to start drinking more because the European metals industry is facing “terminal decline” and that “terminal” doesn’t sound good.

The situation resembles a silly but nevertheless hilarious joke, a dad joke, if you will. Very briefly, everyone is recycling a lot of aluminium, recycling is much cheaper than primary aluminium production, so that primary production is declining. This decline has reduced the availability of the metal, which is really very popular — and so is trade with European aluminium scrap for Asia.

Trade, in fact, is so healthy that aluminium exporting countries in Asia have had to impose restrictions to keep more aluminium at home for local use. Not European countries, though. European countries are exporting aluminium scrap like there’s no tomorrow. How did it get to be this bad? Well, that’s the interesting part: it’s a strange combination of decarbonisation ambitions and common, yes, common sense.