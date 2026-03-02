There are some people with memory so good they can quote extended dialogue from books and movies. I am not one of these people. I need to read a book/watch a movie half a dozen times to be able to quote from it. Yet strangely, there is one line of dialogue from a Steven Seagal action movie (of all things. I know.) that has stayed with me even if I’ve only seen it once, ages ago, and have forgotten all else about it. “Assumption,” the quote goes, “is the mother of all fуцк-ups.”

I tend to be reminded of this statement on a pretty regular basis seeing as I’ve chosen to make a living by writing about energy but this weekend, that quote rang especially loud and especially true. And no, this is not a post about the war, I don’t do war commentary outside my closest circle because I’m not a masochist. It’s about energy and this line from an ING note from February 19th: “As for oil fundamentals, the shape of the ICE Brent forward curve continues to suggest that the market is tighter than what many analysts have been expecting, including us.”

It is a well known fact that assumptions are an inevitable part of any forecast. There is simply never enough information to exclude assumptions and that’s fine. The trouble with oil, gas, and other energy forecasts, however, is that over the past decade or so, assumptions have come to dominate, instead of provide fill-the-gaps services as they should. Which is why the word crisis is about to become Word of the Week. If we’re lucky. If not, it’s going to be Word of the Month, at least.