Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Elliott's avatar
Steve Elliott
42m

Excellent. I went into engineering because I loved aeroplanes. Also I grew up during the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions. It was great.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
13m

What a beautiful piece. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Irina Slav
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture