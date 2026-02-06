Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

‘Bloodbath’ at Washington Post as one-third of staff laid off by Jeff Bezos, The Independent screamed this week, after the news of yet another “restructuring” at yet another corporation.

Washington Post Scales Back Climate Team as Bezos Caves to Trump, an outlet by the name of The Energy Mix reported, going for interpretive headlining of the events, and following up with the reminder that the layoffs come just three short years after the publication tripled—tripled!—its climate change reporting department.

A Lot Fewer Climate Reporters at the Washington Post, a writer for Legal Planet did what writers do best, which is write, proudly sharing that he cancelled his subscription for the WaPo because he had subscribed “precisely because they’d invested heavily in their climate reporting” in the first place.

The editor of Climate Home News, however, takes this week’s cake with her short lament on LinkedIn, stating plainly and quite directly that the fewer climate writers are employed by the legacy media, the harder it would be to push the transition narrative.

“This will have negative consequences for the international narrative-shaping and story-telling that is required to get wide public buy-in on climate action and the clean energy transition. At the same time, it opens up more space for those who want to spread lies and disinformation about climate change,” she wrote, clearly seeing absolutely nothing wrong with “narrative-shaping” and painting it as something distinctly different from “lies and disinformation”, which is a very interesting thing to witness.

Further, Megan Rowling pointed out that “There is a huge amount of need and desire for climate and energy-related coverage coming from the organisations, think-tanks and businesses that are working on policies to drive the low-carbon, climate-resilient transition.” In other words, the transition lobby needs the media to keep pushing, I mean, shaping the narrative that makes them money.

The degree of blatancy is nothing new. After all, we had the lady in charge of NPR say openly that “Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done.” But the fact it’s nothing new doesn’t mean it’s not still extremely frustrating to those of us who still suffer from that reverence for the truth, even when, and this is the important part, we don’t particularly like it.

I’ve been called an oil shill more than once, although certainly less frequently than more experienced and a lot more accomplished energy writers than me have heard the words hurled at them. To those doing the hurling, who unfortunately do not read this Substack, I can only say the following: I wish we could power the world with energy that doesn’t need tonnes of equipment and people to get out of the ground and produces fine particulate matter that is bad for life on the planet.

In the absence of such energy, however, I think it’s great what we’ve done with energy efficiency and PM pollution over the past half a century or so. I wish we could power everything with energy from the Sun. We can’t. That’s the truth. You don’t have to like it. Truth doesn’t care if you like it or not, it simply is.

Speaking of truth, it cannot have escaped the bigwigs’ attention that people are starting to get fed up with the constant “climate coverage”. I mean, there is shaping a narrative and there’s punching a narrative into shape, again and again, and then pushing that violently shaped narrative into our faces on a daily basis. There is a thing called limits and another thing called oversaturation, not to mention the thing called more pressing problems such as paying electricity bills. No number of climate reporters or their collective daily output can beat those three little but important things, except for a short while. (Hot beverage warning)

“Clean energy dies in darkness,” one former L.A. Times climate columnist and Substacker, Sammy Roth, wrote in his own reaction to the news out of the Washington Post. Okay, let’s take a moment. All done? Good. We all love it when someone inadvertently states a fact in a comic way, don’t we? I’ve done it too, on occasion. Anyway.

Clean energy does die in darkness if it’s solar, but the assertion suggests, quite strongly, that the energy transition would be impossible without the media to shape the narrative — something that the media itself acknowledges without any shame or misgivings. It is therefore an accurate assertion of another unappetising truth, that truth being that the concept of that transition is so difficult to turn into reality due to inbuilt, insurmountable constraints, that its architects, backers, and enablers need all hands on deck to at least make it look like it can be done — which, in fairness, the media has been very successful at, for years.

Obviously, many are blaming Trump for the managerial decisions at the Washington Post. Indeed, Trump did play the role of the proverbial bull in the equally proverbial china shop where the china is actually subsidies for certain special industries. Whatever else one thinks of Trump, good or bad, the removal of most — not even all — subsidies for transition industries exposed the truth about them, namely, that they are unviable as mainstream energy generation in a free-market environment, even with all the help of friendly media outlets.

Many, I gather from the comments, are cancelling their subscriptions for the Washington Post, or at least saying they would cancel them, because the newspaper’s climate desk has gone down from almost 20 to just five reporters. This begs the following question: just how much climate reporting does a media outlet need on a daily basis, really? The answer, of course, is however much “the organisations, think-tanks and businesses that are working on policies to drive the low-carbon, climate-resilient transition” need it to produce.

The problem is that even with all that narrative-shaping the transition is failing for reasons of those constraints briefly mentioned earlier and described as insurmountable. No amount of climate coverage (as opposed to vulgar, simplistic reporting) can change that, I’m afraid. Sorry about that. Truth really doesn’t care if we like it or not. Here’s a brilliant example. Here’s another, since the weekend is upon us and we could all use some good journalism.

