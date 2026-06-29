In case any of you had the good sense to spend the last week under a cold rock, Western Europe has been having a bit of a heatwave, with temperatures hitting, and topping, 40 C, which is 104 F. Media are having the field day of field days reporting “excess deaths” from the heat, including drownings (?!) and social media denizens are also having the field day of field days mocking Europeans for not having air-conditioning.

The cherry on top: the European Commission confirmed widespread suspicions of feudalism by shutting the AC for the lowly servants of the union while keeping the leadership’s offices nice and cool. Let’s, as the kids say these days, unwrap.

Now, first of all, the mockery is well deserved, as admitted by some Western Europeans themselves. Eastern Europeans, meanwhile, have added an extra layer of hilarity, mocking both Americans and Westerners from the high point of condescension to, on the one hand, the worshippers at the altar of total comfort and, on the other, the poor sods who don’t know how to handle heat. While all this unfolds, Chinese air conditioner manufacturers work around the clock as European heatwaves drive booming demand for cooling products. As usual, things are not really as they seem. They are, in fact, much, much worse.