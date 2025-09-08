Goldman: Brent crude will average $52-$56 in 2026. Supply will exceed demand by 1.9 million bpd.

FGE: Oil could tumble to below $60 by the end of the year and end up in the mid-$50s next year.

S&P Global: Brent set for $55 by year-end.

Welcome to season 57, episode 351 of The Glut Games, a spinoff from Wishful Net-Zero Thinking.

The above three predictions were made earlier today at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference, which just started in Singapore, meaning that by the time I finish writing this post, there will probably be half a dozen more predictions about how oil prices are going to tank, and tank hard because OPEC is adding more production.

Obviously, more OPEC production would mean more glut because a glut is a given, except it isn’t because there are some “ifs” in the equation but it’s totally safe to assume the more bearish among these “ifs” will materialise because it makes perfect sense and a glut will follow, pushing oil prices down. Hard, of course. [insert heavy sigh here]

Predictions of an oil glut should become an Olympic sport, where participants compete on the edge of plausibility, balancing their predictions in such a way as to avoid losing all credibility. That takes some skill. Meanwhile in the real-world market, there is no glut. But few have the guts to say it because, it seems, predicting healthy oil demand is the opposite of the done thing.

The done thing is making assumptions, adding a couple of “ifs” for insurance and dumping all responsibility at either OPEC’s or U.S. shale’s door. There is no originality left in this world and this is a mournable development. Worse, reliable information about future trends in oil consumption has become as rare as common sense in European politics.