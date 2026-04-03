Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Fately's avatar
Bob Fately
3d

I confess that when I saw the title of today’s piece, I thought I would be staring into a mirror…

However, the phrase “calling for a centralised response rather than “fragmented national responses and disruptive signals to the market.” seems to me like an application of the warmth of collectivism to make everybody comfy, no?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Irina Slav and others
JF's avatar
JF
3d

Interesting dilemmas make for interesting solutions - bet they are thinking nuclear now, after they gave up any semblance of energy security. But rationing is good for the soul, isn't it?

Dumb, dumber and dumbest... but now the drive will be for everyone to bring their own power... like you have done with solar panels..... but you will still have to pay for everyone's infrastructure on top of that..... centralized planning, no centralized solution! Patch, patch, patch! Maybe they will eventually be good a quilting!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Irina Slav · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture