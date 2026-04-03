There is a type of sombre facial expression that people tend to acquire when they are faced with a really serious problem that they know they do not have the powers, or the desire, to solve. Both seem to be true of the Brussels top cadre, whose energy face, Dan Jorgensen, we’ve had to see not once but twice this week as he was tasked with laying the groundwork for fuel rationing and other pleasantries. He’s not very good at it.

First, Jorgensen, as they say on Brussels lingo, delivered remarks to EU energy ministers. In those remarks, he acknowledge there was a crisis with the supply of fuels that are essential for the functioning of a normal economy, proceeded to predict that the crisis will continue for a while, and then got to the actual work, calling for a centralised response rather than “fragmented national responses and disruptive signals to the market.” You gotta agenda what you gotta agenda.

Speaking of agenda, the remarks delivered to the energy ministers ended with a powerful message, to wit, “Energy independence is the way forward and it is's [sic] a strategic imperative: economically and from a security point of view, not just for the climate. Homegrown clean energy, electrification, modernised interconnections and energy efficiency: this is the only way forward.”

While this powerful stuff was being uttered, diesel prices in Europe topped $200 per barrel and will likely go higher as tankers that set off from the U.S. Gulf Coast originally headed for European shores changed course and are now heading around Africa, per Bloomberg. Oh, and one tanker loaded with diesel in the UK has now set off for Australia. To be fair, things do seem to be a lot more dire Down Under than they are in Europe, for now, so well done that tanker.

While the tankers hum along, an EUobserver economics editor with a CV that includes the title “climate economy journalist”, called for fuel rationing. Well, not literally but he did put forward a compelling argument that subsidising fuels will end up doing more harm than good because, I can only infer, this way we will run out of said fuels faster. It’s hard to argue with that so I won’t.

Then Jorgensen stepped in to issue another grim warning. In an interview with the FT, which seems to be role-playing as Euractiv 2.0, the energy commissioner said that “This will be a long crisis . . . energy prices will be higher for a very long time.”

In case someone failed to grasp the seriousness of the situation, Jorgensen apparently tried to improvise and didn’t do very well: “The rhetoric that we’re using and the words we’re using are more serious now than they were earlier in the crisis,” he said, only to clarify that the EU was “not in a security of supply crisis, yet” but still needed to prepare for the potential of it entering an actual security of supply crisis. How? By rationing fuel, of course.

Bloomberg’s Javier Blas also argued for fuel rationing in a recent column, saying it would be less devastating to the economy than what I’d call organic demand destruction through prices. Again, I won’t argue the point because it is a valid one, although I could probably argue that the ultimate effect would be the same.

There is just one little detail and that detail is enforcing the “rationing”, which, per Blas, is a gentler version of actual caps on how much fuel one can buy. Echoing the IEA, or possibly quoting it, Blas suggested “lower speed limits on highways, and less use of heating and air conditioning: as well as “Mandatory work-from-home, thereby curbing energy-hungry commuting.”

Now, I say enforcing may be tricky but I may well be wrong. After all, remote control of a household’s electricity consumption has been touted as something we very much need, for our own good. Perhaps this is the perfect time to roll out these smart meters everywhere, while there’s still money in the bank. This will bring us a big step closer to the bright electrified future where all energy is “homegrown”, and demand is “flexible” and prescribed by the central Brussels cadre. What was it someone once said? Never waste a good crisis? But for that, you need competent people and there’s a shortage of those, too.

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