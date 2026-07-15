The global economy, much to the chagrin of energy transition leaders such as the EU’s Frans Timmermans and the IEA’s Fatih Birol, runs on hydrocarbons. Despite the world spending more than $3.6 trillion on climate change projects between 2011 and 2018—and pouring more and more into wind, solar, hydrogen, and EVs since then—it is hydrocarbons that continue to provide the overwhelming bulk of the energy it consumes.

In an energy system so dependent on oil and gas—and coal as well—punitive action against the biggest exporter of these commodities would inevitably have a seismic effect on the system, which it did.

That punitive action also happened to be taken in an environment of globally tight supply of oil and gas, which only deepened the effect, prompting a swift rethink of the original Western strategy of total sanctions. It also reinforced the image of Fortress Russia, despite multiple reports about it crumbling that did not age well.