The EU’s knee-jerk reaction was to blame Gazprom for under-delivering but it turned out the Russian monopoly was delivering all the gas it had been contracted to deliver. It just wasn’t delivering anything over that contracted volume because, according to Gazprom, it was prioritising filling its domestic storage.

The EU gas storage conundrum was an excellent example of the Fortress Russia doctrine, in which satisfying domestic demand takes priority over any export revenues, and of Europe’s failure to diversify away from Russia the way Russia had diversified away from Europe after the 2014 sanctions.

Now, Europe is trying to shake off an import dependence build over decades in a few months. Together with the United States and the UK, the EU wants to stifle Russia’s oil and gas export revenues but because of the size of these exports, they cannot do much without hurting themselves a lot more badly than they would hurt Russia. (And this is exactly what happened in the EU and the UK, while the U.S. did its own version of the self-sufficiency fortress thanks to its oil and gas resources.)

Just how dead-ended the situation has become was recently highlighted by the news of talks between the U.S. and the EU led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, with a focus on putting a ceiling on Russian oil prices. The idea, as explained by Secretary Yellen, is to keep Russian oil flowing into international markets but to have buyers pay for it a lower price than it would otherwise fetch.