So, I forgot to mention last week I will be taking this one off. While I spend five days doing nothing, however, here’s some light summer reading I’ve been meaning to post for a while, while current events kept interfering. It’s a funny story. I wrote the Fortress Russia story in 2022 on commission from an outlet affiliated with WEF. It never saw the light of day, I’m still not sure why, because they didn’t say but I thought it turned out pretty good. It’s 3,000 words so I’ll be splitting it in three parts. I’ve added a few updates I felt necessary for context but the rest is as it was when written in spring 2022. See you next Monday.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1989, Western oil and gas companies were among the first to flock to Russia. ExxonMobil entered the Russia market in 1992, before it even became ExxonMobil. BP bought into Russian oil in 1997. Shell had been in Russia since the early 1990s, before the Big Oil exodus from the country began earlier this year.

Home to almost 5 percent of the world’s crude oil reserves and 24 percent of the world’s gas reserves, Russia was a natural target for the Western oil industry after the end of the Soviet experiment in socialism. Before long, it began being referred to as the petrol station of Europe—a nickname that was recently revived by a former Obama advisor.

While Boris Yeltsin was in power, Big Oil enjoyed almost complete freedom in Russia, including freedom from stringent environmental regulation. But then Vladimir Putin replaced Yeltsin at the helm and things began to change.

Regulations tightened. Taxes were reformed. And oil production, after falling sharply in the early 1990s and stagnating through the decade, began to rise. In 2018, Russian crude oil output reached 11.4 million bpd, beating the record set during Soviet times.