Stop me if you’ve heard any of these. Well, you can’t really stop me but anyway.

This app will make it a lot easier for you to pay for groceries.

With this app it will be so easy to book a holiday.

Driving an automatic is so much easier than manual.

Solar is so easy — you put up the panels and start having free electricity.

Digital currencies — the easy way to bank wherever you are.

Smart appliances make life so much easier.

Easy. A magic word that sells tonnes of stuff we don’t really need but are convinced that we do because easy, of course, means better. According to the easy peddlers. Not only that, but there is a race to keep making things ever easier to use, every week if possible, to save any and all effort except, I guess, the effort to breathe.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with saving some effort, especially if making that effort could be problematic. Doing laundry by hand is a killer for the back and the arms, not to mention the time it takes to wash clothes by hand. Automatic washing machines, therefore, are one of the great modern-age inventions that save us time and muscle power.

My favourite appliance in the house is the stand mixer. It’s rubbish for whipping cream but invaluable for kneading bread dough, saving me much wrist pain because after 20+ years of heavy daily writing, my wrists are starting to complain. But, and this is the important part, if need be, I can knead the dough by hand. Because you never know.

The rush to make life as easy for ourselves as physically possible, with the silver-tongued help of all those easy peddlers, has robbed us of essential skills and, consequently, of brain power. I remember, for instance, a campaign in Finland to stop teaching handwriting to kids. Who needs to be able to write by hand in the digital age when tablets and laptops cost a dime a dozen, the reasoning went. So, students in Finland are free to write by hand but they are no longer obliged to be able to do it.

However, scientific research suggests this is quite wrong. Because writing by hand is one of the most complex motor activities we are capable of performing and, amazingly, it makes our brains better at learning. In the words of the researchers, who surveyed the electrical activity of university students while typing versus writing, “We urge that children, from an early age, must be exposed to handwriting activities in school to establish the neuronal connectivity patterns that provide the brain with optimal conditions for learning.”

So, here’s one area where easy — because typing is easier than writing — makes us stupider. It’s not the only one, though. Consider GPS assistants in cars. Convenient? Absolutely. Easy to use? Totally. And then we get stories like the one shared by an acquaintance of mine from North Carolina, who was forced by circumstances at one point to navigate without Google Maps. He got lost. He got confused. He could not read a paper map. Apparently, he also couldn’t follow signs. Young people today.

Or here’s another story, about a middle-aged lady who started taking driving lessons, immediately began complaining about learning the gears, which is understandable and then… switched to an EV because there’s no manual gear-shifting in EVs. But here is some anecdotal, that is, unscientific, info suggesting this, again, may be bad for the brain. Because when you drive a car with a manual transmission, you must be more focused. If you’re driving an automatic, you don’t need that level of focus — which may well increase the risk of distractions. But it is easier.

Easy is a trap and it could be a debilitating trap because it is so, well, easy to get used to something that requires less effort, letting the skill that you had acquired and developed thanks to that effort rust and die, making you a lot more vulnerable to potential challenges in the future. Possibly worse than that, the easy trap tends to erode our ability to learn new skills in general.

Why bother, when there’s some app to make the thing you need a skill for easy even if you don’t have the skill? Or you have a convenient family member with that skill, so you don’t need to acquire it and here I mean my steel-hard refusal to learn how to work with Microsoft Excel because I’ve got not one but two family members who know how to work with it. Also, I don’t need it.

But here’s the thing. If some day Excel becomes mandatory for everyone for whatever reason our very democratic rulers come up with, I will have to learn how to work with the wretched thing. I will have no choice. And I will suffer immensely because software is for me what manual gear-shifting was for that unfortunate lady. Incomprehensible. Not worth the (monumentally massive) effort because there are plenty of people who know about software and will help me when I have a problem.

But, honestly, I have tried to get to know computers better. I have. And I have managed to acquire a tiny fraction of practical knowledge that helps me survive a sudden freaking OS update or an age-related tantrum by my laptop without disintegrating mentally. Which is why I think it’s a good idea to write by hand, regardless of age, and learn to drive a car with a manual transmission. Among other things considered obsolete or nearing obsolescence, such as using non-smart home appliances.

