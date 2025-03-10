Remember when BP happily renamed itself Beyond Petroleum? It also started spelling its name with lower-case letters to show it really means it. Yeah, we all know how this ended, and it wasn’t just because Elliott Management decided to pull the company out of the transition hole it was digging itself into. The very same thing has happened with the “beyond growth” pursuit in yet another piece of good news for normal people everywhere.

It had all started so well. Initially a fringe idea, by 2023, degrowth was being talked about loudly and publicly, and getting embraced by high-ranking individuals such as the leadership of the European Union, who are notorious in their enthusiasm for embracing the most ridiculous ideas. Now, just a few short years later, nobody is trumpeting degrowth. Now, they’re pursuing growth, just like in five years’ time or less they will be pursuing energy reliability and playing “Freeze” when someone mentions emissions.