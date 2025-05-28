In early 2022, Saudi Arabia hosted its first Future Minerals Forum, an event aimed at opening up the kingdom’s metals and minerals wealth to a world presumably hungry for more metals and minerals because of its transition ambitions. And my, did the Saudis have something to offer: back in 2021, the estimated value of its untapped mineral wealth was $1.3 trillion, based on 2016 figures. By 2024, the figure Riyadh advertised had risen to $2.5 trillion.

The country is rich in copper, gold, zinc, nickel, and, notably, rare earth minerals. What it is not particularly rich in yet is binding commitments from large mining investors to tap that massive mineral treasure trove. Odd, that. Not that there haven’t been deals — there have. But serious, binding deals have been more of an exception than the rule.

This is certainly curious in an environment crawling with anxiety about the doom and gloom of impending copper and other shortages. We have, after all, a transition to pursue and this transition requires massive amounts of metals and minerals, in which Saudi Arabia is quite rich. Also, there’s the rearmament rush in Europe, which also requires massive amounts of metals and minerals. The demand seems to be right there and yet miners — large miners, solvent, profitable miners — are being shy. Very odd, indeed. Or, you know, not odd at all.