In one of Umberto Eco’s more brilliant books, “Baudolino”, there’s a scene where a town under siege feeds a starving cow with whatever grain remains and sends it to the conqueror’s army in an attempt to demonstrate that the town has enough grain to survive the siege. Upon the cow’s arrival and subsequent slaughtering, the army buys the story and lifts the siege. But there is a twist: the commander of the besieging army, a random fellow by the name of Frederick Barbarossa, was eager to pack up and go.

I have tried to not see parallels between the besieged Alexandria from “Baudolino” and the net-zero camp but it’s been getting harder lately, as the shift accelerates that will transform “Net zero at all costs” into, to paraphrase the character who led the cow to the army, “What net zero? I’m just passing by, dunno nuffin ‘bout no net zero.”

From the FT: “Big companies and non-profit groups have begun purging or rewriting references to climate change on their websites, mirroring similar action by US government departments in response to the policies of Donald Trump.”

From the Wall Street Journal: “A generation of companies that launched in recent years promising to wean the economy off fossil fuels are revamping their pitch to be more in tune with the zeitgeist.

Companies developing climate-friendly metals, cement and fuel are now emphasizing how their products benefit national security as global trade disputes increase. Other green-technology developers are seeking a niche in the hot artificial-intelligence market.”

From Bloomberg: “Julian Wentzel, who was appointed chief sustainability officer at Europe’s largest bank this month, says an overly restrictive policy toward fossil fuels puts at risk the reliable supply of energy and may even undermine the transition to a low-carbon future.”

Climate crusaders tried to besiege the world and starve it of the will to live so it accepts net zero as inevitable. Now, they’re looking for a way out and the business world, which net zero always relied on too heavily, is quick to deliver, with a side of blaming Trump for the shift — the latest most convenient Big Villain. The true villain, of course, is the energy transition and even the IEA says so, while delivering the starved cow to the unsuccessful conquerors.