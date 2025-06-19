The official repot on Spain’s blackout is out and the blame has been placed on the grid operator and power generators — but not all power generators. The government is blaming baseload power plant operators for not being online when they were needed. So is the grid operator. Solar, you say? What about solar?

“Based on our calculation, there were enough voltage control capabilities planned,” an official from the grid operator said, as quoted by Reuters. “Had conventional power plants done their job in controlling the voltage there would have been no blackout,” the lady added.

The government, for its part, said that “The system did not have sufficient voltage control capabilities,” and “Either because they were not sufficiently programmed, or because those that were programmed did not adequately provide what was required by the standard, or a combination of both.”

So, it’s the fault of power plants that did not switch on when the grid operator told them to switch on, and the grid operator’s because it didn’t ask the power plants to switch on in a timely fashion. Not only this, but the energy minister said that, and I will quote from France 24 to avoid vulgarity, “certain energy companies she did not name […] disconnected their plants “inappropriately ... to protect their installations”.”

Ladies and gentlemen, we may have reached another peak in audacity. How dare these power plant operators, the energy minister suggests, disconnect their plants from a massively unstable grid to protect their installations? Which, audacity aside, brings up the extremely pertinent question about the root cause of the blackout, the event that made the Spanish grid so unstable. Well, that cause was “oveervoltage” and you wouldn’t be surprised when I tell you that the media has, as we say down here outside of polite society, torn its ass to pieces trying to avoid telling the truth.

Reuters: “Voltage surges can be caused by multiple factors ranging from lightning strikes, faulty equipment, or grid instability. The probe pointed to grid instability earlier that morning.” Where did it come from? Crickets.

France 24: “Overvoltage is when there is too much electrical voltage in a network, overloading equipment. It can be caused by surges in networks due to oversupply or lightning strikes, or when protective equipment is insufficient or fails.” Must have been the equipment.

Euronews: “The only solid information made public shortly after the system went down came from Spain's grid operator Red Eléctrica, which had narrowed down the source of the outage to two separate incidents in southern Spain where substations had failed.” Euronews didn’t do as well as Reuters on the avoidance thing.

And then we have an unlikely truth teller in the face of the FT, which wrote: “The minister said the voltage surge itself was caused by oscillations in the frequency at which the electrical current changes direction. Some oscillations were natural, she said, but one was “atypical”. The unusual change originated from a solar power plant in south-west Spain near the city of Badajoz, the government report said.”

And there you have it. The cat’s torn the bag and it’s out because, seriously, that meowing was starting to get really loud, no matter how much the bag-holders were trying to suffocate the cat so it, you know, stays in the bag. I would like to end with one more tiny little question: What in the hell possessed Red Electrica to not tell solar power operators to reduce their output to avoid an overload of the grid? Or did it tell them and they didn’t listen? I guess we’ll never know. Till the next blackout.

