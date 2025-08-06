1× 0:00 -4:48

Car ads are often works of art. At least they used to be. Then came Jaguar with its rebranding campaign and showed us that car ads can be the complete opposite of art. Luckily, one ad executive recently gave us hope that not all is lost. The twist: he didn’t mean to. He meant to denigrate cars and by cars I mean internal combustion engines.

In this short clip taken from this two-hour podcast, Rory Sutherland, vice chairman of Ogilvy & Mather, tries to espouse the virtues of EVs by flipping the script in what he no doubt thought was a clever way. He described a scenario where EVs are the standard mode of transportation when a “rogue VW engineer” comes and proposes a different engine. An internal combustion engine. Which is where, from my perspective, it all went horribly wrong for him.

EVs, Sutherland says, are better than ICE cars in “nearly every dimension” including performance, noise, comfort, and driveability, whatever this last one means. EVs, in other words, are easier. The rogue VW engineer, on the other hand, proposes a “massively complicated” alternative that has a “huge tank of inflammable liquid”.

I don’t know about everyone else but tell me something is massively complicated and I’m instantly interested. The huge tank of inflammable liquid? No doubt aimed to scare people by suggesting inflammation is only a matter of when, not if. Me? I’m wide-eyed and in full “Do tell me more!” mode.

Assuming the inflammable liquid reference is not subtle enough, Sutherland then goes on to describe the actual process of internal combustion by saying the liquid is fed into “these cylinders, where we engineer an explosion”, “a series of explosions” that “unfortunately only produces torque in a limited range of the revolutionary cycles”, which is why we need something called a gearbox, which uses oil as well as a couple of filters. Filters. The horror. Also, the internal combustion engine mechanism has as many as 250 moving parts, which is clearly horrible because the EV has just seven moving parts in its drivetrain.

All I can say to this is: are you kidding me? He’s not, of course, so it’s a rhetorical question. The guy is trying to put the fear of internal combustion in me and millions of others by inadvertently describing the genius it took to invent and perfect the internal combustion engine. I mean, making 250 moving parts work in synchrony? Genius. Trapping fire in cylinders and then making explosions that are constructive instead of destructive? How cool is that?

And you can refill that huge tank of inflammable liquid for a couple of minutes, which Sutherland hilariously tries to subvert by noting the fact you can’t do this at home or at cute charger stations (?!) by the road. I personally find fuel stations quite pleasing to the eye unless they’re overridden by tourists.

I’ll just mention the conveniently omitted facts about EVs in passing, namely, the charging times and, above all, the battery. As I had a chance of saying here recently, anything that runs on a battery is unreliable and frustration-inducing. Sure, the ICE car has 250 moving parts and each and every one of them can break down but most are relatively easily fixable or replaceable, which means cheap to repair, unlike an EV battery. Sutherland knows that, which is why he doesn’t mention it. He is an advertising legend for a reason, after all.

As for the complicated nature of the ICE car, how about the two tonnes of electronics in EVs, each and every kilo of which can die suddenly for no apparent reason and is nowhere near as easy to repair as, I don’t know, changing an oil filter, which takes five minutes? But Sutherland is an EV advocate, so of course he would omit these uncomfortable facts. All I can say is that his attempt to denigrate the ICE car has only made me appreciate them more and now I want to go out and buy another one, just because they’re so genius.

P.S. I will be addressing the dangerous “Easier is better” campaign in a longer piece later this week.

