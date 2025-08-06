Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Fately's avatar
Bob Fately
1d

I have seen various YouTube shorts of him and often they are on target, but as you say, as a believer his attempt to point out how wonderful EVs are while conveniently ignoring some 'inconvenient truths' (sorry, Al) belies either a complete naiveté on the real downsides of EVs or a finely tuned sense of hucksterism.

And, in a quasi-related note, I have come to realize that there is an interesting parallel between those who proselytize communism and their comrades who push the “renewable energy “ farce:

In both cases the underlying philosophy is evidently is “it can really work, it just hasn’t been done right yet”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Irina Slav and others
John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
1d

In an all electric car world, imagine if someone invented a car that cost half-price, was half the weight, took less than five minutes to refill its fuel tank to the top, it could go about 500 miles on one tank-full, the fuel tank didn’t get smaller the more times you emptied and filled it, and you didn’t have to replace it after about five years, and you could use nearly all the fuel before you needed to refill it, where filling stations would be numerous and in every village, town and city - because infrastructure existed… stores, garages, service stations… easily and inexpensively to install fuel pumps and huge storage tanks, and infrastructure in place… roads… to deliver the fuel to the pumps quickly and cheaply - the cars were reliable, low cost to repair and maintain, and if they caught fire it was very easy to extinguish.

Just dreaming of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Irina Slav and others
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Irina Slav
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture